Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Annabelle Gurwitch and chef Amar Santana partner with Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) for Day at the Chef’s Table in support of lung cancer research

Annabelle Gurwitch and chef Amar Santana partner with Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) for Day at the Chef’s Table in support of lung cancer research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Inaugural gastronomical challenge and fundraiser helps fund Lung Cancer Foundation of America’s Young Investigator grants

Day at the Chef's Table features celebrity chef Amar Santana, New York Times bestselling author, actor, and activist, and former Dinner and a Movie host Annabelle Gurwitch, LCFA Young Investigator Dr. Triparna Sen, and patient advocate Lysa Buonanno.

Day at the Chef’s Table features celebrity chef Amar Santana, New York Times bestselling author, actor, and activist, and former Dinner and a Movie host Annabelle Gurwitch, LCFA Young Investigator Dr. Triparna Sen, and patient advocate Lysa Buonanno.

Get tickets to the live virtual event at: https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/events/day-at-the-chefs-table/

Get tickets to the live virtual event at: https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/events/day-at-the-chefs-table/

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Times bestselling author, actor, and activist, and former Dinner and a Movie host Annabelle Gurwitch is teaming up with celebrity chef Amar Santana to raise money for lung cancer research during a fun and delicious live, virtual cooking competition on October 2nd. 

The friendly cooking competition is led by chef Amar Santana and features lung cancer patient and advocate Lysa Buonanno and LCFA Young Investigator grant recipient Dr. Triparna Sen squaring off in the Laguna Beach kitchen of Broadway by Amar Santana. Virtual viewers and live sponsors will enjoy watching chef Amar’s enthusiasm and adventurous spirit as he coaches the amateur chefs towards greatness in preparing one of his specialty menus. 

Tickets to the virtual event, silent auction, and sponsorships are available on LCFA’s website. 

Gurwitch is living with lung cancer following her shocking diagnosis last fall. The accelerating pace of lung cancer research over the past several years has led to a number of new lung cancer treatments, including a once-a-day pill designed specifically for Gurwitch’s type of lung cancer.

“Being diagnosed with lung cancer today is a completely different experience than five, ten, even fifteen years ago,” said LCFA co-founder and president Kim Norris. “More new treatments have been approved in the past five years than in the past 20 combined.”

Lung cancer research is helping people like Gurwitch continue to live with lung cancer while entertaining us with her wit in her new book, “You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility” and her new 15-minute weekly “Tiny Victory Podcast,” dedicated to the appreciation of small mercies.

Lung Cancer Foundation of America is focused on funding cutting-edge lung cancer research by young investigators, drawing the best and most innovative researchers into the field early in their careers. 

As part of its non-profit mission, LCFA produces the innovative Hope With Answers video series that turns the tables on the doctor-patient relationship by putting people living with lung cancer in the driver’s seat to ask questions of some of the world’s top lung cancer specialists and researchers. 

The companion Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcast features in-depth conversations and lung cancer survivor stories. A special three-part podcast series called the First Seven Days is designed to help newly diagnosed patients navigate the scary and stressful first few days or weeks following a lung cancer diagnosis so they can access the best possible care.

Attachments

  • banner-with-all-photos
  • DACT banner chef amar (1) 
CONTACT: Diane Mulligan | PR Contact
Lung Cancer Foundation of America
720.273.0927
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.