Anne Hoffman, CMCA®, Hired as Director of Association Management for RealManage, Illinois

Jan. 15, 2020

Schaumburg, Illinois, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage would like to announce the hiring of Anne Hoffman, CMCA®, as Director of Association Management for its Illinois market.

Anne states: “I am excited to bring my experience in training and technology to support my team, Association Board members and RealManage staff.”

Anne joined RealManage, Illinois in November of 2019. She comes to us with over ten years of community association management and twenty-five years of business leadership experience. She brings expertise in improving client relations while maximizing facility efficiencies. 

“I am very excited to have Anne join the RealManage family. Her leadership and industry experience will help strengthen our manager’s ability to provide top-level service to our clients,” states Kimberly Sutherland, Vice President of Operations for the Illinois Market.

About RealManage

RealManage is an HOA management company that for over 30 years has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. For more information or to request a quote for HOA management or condominium management, visit http://www.realmanage.com. 

