Annette Byrd, PCAM, Hired as Senior Vice President for RealManage Florida

Tampa, Florida, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring for Annette Byrd, CMCA®, and PCAM® as Senior Vice President to lead its Florida operations.

Annette has managed communities for 29 years of which has been a professional portfolio manager of common interest communities for the past 24 years. Annette is an Illinois State licensed Community Association Manager and holds both the CMCA® and PCAM® designations. Before joining the RealManage Family, Annette served as president of the Indiana branch of a large international management company. Annette’s roles have included setting strategy, operational business management, and supervising and mentoring Community Association Managers. Her experience extends to training and education, development and oversight of company policies and procedures, and client retention efforts.

Annette has taken an active role in educating herself and others about the Community Association industry. She is most recently served on the CAI-IN Board of Directors as Chapter President and has also served as the Chair of the CAI-IN Legislative Action Committee. In line with her passion for education, she also served on the CIC-CAI Education Committee. Before relocating to Indiana from Illinois, Annette served on the CAI-IL Chapter Board of Directors as President-Elect. She also served as Co-Chair of the Education Commission, and on the DCAL Committee, Homeowner Forum Committee, PCAM Mentoring, and CMCA Review Committee, and Nominating Committee. Over the years, Annette has been a frequent speaker and educator on industry-related topics and issues, a guest on the previous CAI Radio Show, and has written many articles for industry publications.

Sandra Vela Mora, Executive Vice President of Operations, states, “Annette Byrd is an industry veteran with a proven track record of operational success, and we are honored to have her join our RealManage Family. We have no doubt Annette’s experience, leadership abilities, and business acumen will positively impact our Florida operations and our company as a whole.”

About RealManage

RealManage is an HOA management company that, for over 30 years, has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. 

