Annexon to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

June 16, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, announced that Douglas Love, Esq., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:20 pm EDT.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon, Inc.
Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven development strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:
Jennifer Lew, Chief Financial Officer, Annexon Biosciences, [email protected]
Sara Michelmore [email protected]

Media Contact:
Miriam Mason, Annexon Biosciences, [email protected]

