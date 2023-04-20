EDISON, N.J., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cyber-security company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that Annie Damato & Associates will be utilizing Zerify’s cyber security solutions to provide their clients with an even higher level of security and privacy.

“Zerify Meet’s™ Secure Video Conferencing platform ensures secure communications between Annie Damato & Associates and their clients,” says Mark L Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Zerify Meet is the industry’s only video conferencing platform that authenticates every user with two factor authentication prior to entering a meeting, additionally, Zerify Meet encrypts all video and audio calls and has an advanced screen sharing and recording features making it easier for clients to collaborate with the team at Annie Damato & Associates.”

“Zerify Defender is our Endpoint Security Agent which proactively locks down three devices (camera, microphone & audio-out speaker stream) and three processes (keyboard stack, clipboard and screen sharing) against attacks that most anti-virus and endpoint security solutions do not address. Traditional anti-virus and endpoint solutions were designed to block “known and documented threats”, but they leave the door open to new and emerging ones. Zerify Defender seals this gap and adds a layer of zero trust protection guarding businesses from both, known and unknown threats,” says Kay.

“As a financial consulting firm, the security and privacy of our clients’ information is our top priority,” says Annie Damato, CEO. “Partnering with Zerify allows us to offer an even higher level of security and peace of mind for our clients, especially during these times of remote work and heightened cyber threats.”

Annie Damato & Associates is committed to providing small business owners with expert consulting services, including valuations, planning and risk mitigation strategies. With the addition of Zerify’s Secure Video Conferencing and Endpoint Security solutions, we are able to deliver these services with the utmost security and privacy.

About Annie Damato & Associates

At Annie Damato & Associates, we understand this is about you, your family, and your business! Being in this industry has helped me and my family put strategic plans in place to help mitigate risks that have helped us get through very difficult challenges. Challenges that include long term illnesses, disability, and even death. Over the years, we have been able to help many other families mitigate risks. I’ve learned that we cannot eliminate these risks, but we can help you put strategies in place to help you get through the financial burden that comes along with these challenges.

We have over 30 years of combined experience. Our business practice has evolved to adapt to current economic times. As business owners, we realized that many business owners rely on their businesses as their Retirement Plan. Yet most business owners do not know the true valuation of their business. Or even worse, do not have an Exit Strategy in place if for some reason (such as illness or death or other factors) are forced to exit the business. Their families may be left devasted!

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

