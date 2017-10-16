Announcement from the Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority

Refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing

The Ministry of Transport, Building, and Housing decides in detail which types of loans will be used for the refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing, cf. the Act on Social Housing (almenboligloven).

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, the total refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage loans in social housing amounts to approximately DKK 3.7 billion.

The loans will be refinanced with mortgage bonds issued in the 1-year maturity segment.

This means that loans worth DKK 3.7 billion will be changed from a 5-year interest fixing period to a 1-year interest fixing period.

From 1 January 2018 adjustable-rate mortgage loans with a 1-year interest fixing period will be used to finance new social housing.

Yours sincerely

Lise Heinesen

Head of Division