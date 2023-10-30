San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is thrilled to announce their four distinguished keynote speakers headlining this year’s Annual Conference. Diana Kelley, CISO, Protect AI, and Technology Conference Chair expressed, “This lineup is exceptional because the speakers have all blazed important trails in their work that have inspired others to take risks and excel.”

Every year the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) selects a few women at the forefront of leadership and technology to deliver keynote speeches at their Annual Conference. This year’s conference, Blazing the Trail: Technology and Leadership in Complex Times, on November 7-9 in San Antonio, TX, will see four trailblazers in AI, cybersecurity, and leadership.

Meet the Keynote Speakers:

Kim “KC” Campbell a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and fighter pilot, will share insights on finding courage in adversity, tackling tough tasks, and taking decisive action. Discover how KC’s strategies have propelled her career and inspired trust, loyalty, and exceptional performance in her teams. Sponsored by Merck, Campbell’s keynote “Flying in the Face of Fear: Lessons on Leading with Courage” will be on November 8 at 4:00 PM CT.

Dr. Monica Lopez, PhD, is a renowned authority in AI ethics and policy and is recognized as one of the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics 2023. Dr. Lopez will unveil insights and strategies crucial in our AI-driven world. She’s not just a speaker; she’s a trailblazer in the field, and her knowledge is a game-changer. Don’t miss her keynote, “Gaining an Edge: Why We Need to Manage AI Risks Now,” on November 9 at 9:00 AM CT.

Cheri McGuire, with over 30 years of experience in finance, IT, consulting, and government, assumed the role of SWIFT’s Chief Technology Officer in August 2021. She oversees a team of nearly 1,000 members, focusing on delivering resilience, security, and trust across various functions. McGuire will present “The Future of Money and Payments – Balancing Innovation and Risk” on November 8 at 8:30 AM CT.

Kate Woolley, General Manager of IBM’s Ecosystem division, manages global sales and program operations for a sprawling network of tens of thousands of IBM partners, while also providing strategic oversight for IBM’s key partnerships and alliances. She urges women to step out of their comfort zones for career advancement. Drawing from her senior leadership roles at Bain & Company and IBM, Woolley emphasizes the importance of seeking help, leveraging relationships, and vocalizing support. Her keynote, “Let’s get Uncomfortable, Find our Power and Take Control,” is scheduled for November 7 at 1:30 PM CT.

The EWF Conference will feature panel discussions, roundtable workshops, and networking for female professionals in information security, risk management, and privacy. Attendees can anticipate dynamic sessions on crucial topics and emerging trends in technology and leadership.

“By bringing together these distinguished keynote speakers, the Executive Women’s Forum continues its tradition of fostering innovation, leadership, and collaboration in the ever-evolving landscape of information security, risk management, and privacy. We are confident that their insights will inspire the women in this industry to navigate complex challenges with confidence and resilience,” says Linda R. Dolceamore, Leadership Conference Chair.

To learn more, visit our website at the 2023 Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy Annual Conference.

About the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include a Leadership Academy, Annual Conference, Forums for C-Suite, Women of Influence, BISOs, Women Leaders in the Cloud, and Emerging and Ascending Leaders, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit www.ewf-usa.com.

CONTACT: Danelia Argueta Executive Women's Forum danelia@ewf-usa.com