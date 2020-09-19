Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Announcing Killer Mike as Keynote Speaker at UNCF/Koch Scholars Program Virtual Summit

Announcing Killer Mike as Keynote Speaker at UNCF/Koch Scholars Program Virtual Summit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

7th Annual event focuses on how entrepreneurship, economics and innovation contributes to well-being for individuals, communities and society.

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce that activist and Grammy-winning rapper, Killer Mike will serve as keynote speaker for the virtual 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Program, to be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, 2020.

Initiated in 2014 as a result of a $25 million grant from Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation, the UNCF/Koch Scholars Program offers scholarships, mentorship, networking opportunities and academic and professional support to undergraduate African American students.

Killer Mike debuted on the mainstream hip-hop scene in 2001 on the OutKast hit, “The Whole World” and most recently delivered an emotional speech to Atlanta protestors following the uproar from the unjustified murders of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. As keynote for the 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Program, Killer Mike will speak live to a group of nearly 300 scholars during a session titled, Hustlenomics: The Neighborhood Was My Greatest Teacher and will answer questions from the audience following the speech.

Other event speakers include:

  • Dr. Lynne Richardson, author, entertainment executive and celebrity financial coach
  • Ash Cash, founder & CEO of MindRight Money Management®
  • Gerard Robinson, former Secretary of Education in Virginia and Florida Education Commissioner
  • Rahiel Tesfamariam, founder and publisher of Urban Cusp
  • Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President and CEO

“We are very excited to welcome Killer Mike as our keynote speaker for the 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Virtual Summit,” says Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF President and CEO. “I’m sure he will set an invaluable tone to motivate our scholars to reach beyond what they think is impossible, continue to strive for greatness and leave us all with renewed energy to better our communities. I’d also like to thank the Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation for their continued commitment to the higher education attainment and achievements of African American scholars.”

###

About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

 

CONTACT: Khalilah Long
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
301.633.3928
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.