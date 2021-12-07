Announcing TestEquity’s Partnership with Aim-TTi

TestEquity becomes an official distribution partner for Aim-TTi’s testing and measurement products.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TestEquity is pleased to announce a newly-formed partnership with Thurlby Thandar Instruments Ltd (Aim-TTi), a U.K.-based electronic testing instrument manufacturer. As a result of this partnership, TestEquity will now be an authorized distributor of Aim-TTi testing and measurement products throughout the North American market.

Aim-TTi is known for producing high-quality power supplies, function generators, and RF instruments. With its innovative product designs and manufacturing processes, Aim-TTi sets the standard for producing quality instruments at an affordable price. As a producer of testing and measurement products in the U.K. since 1979, Aim-TTi consistently challenges itself to provide the best quality possible while remaining cost-effective. The company’s tagline of “Measurably Better Value,” exemplifies what Aim-TTi sets out to accomplish with its production strategies. The company is supported by a low cost of ownership with great reliability and factory support to offer high-quality instruments at competitive prices.

“Across the industries we serve, our customers depend on power supplies,” said @Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. ” Aim-TTi is known for building some of the best equipment in the world.”

As a distributor of testing and measurement instruments since 1971, TestEquity has built a solid reputation as the preferred provider of testing and measurement solutions in the United States. The distributor serves many industries including aerospace, defense, electronics, and medical industries, and will clearly improve accessibility to the entire Aim-TTi product line to engineers in North America.

In a mutually beneficial partnership, Aim-TTi will instantly see the impact of having its products distributed by a major supplier to the U.S. market, and TestEquity gains the advantage of adding even more high-quality testing and measurement instrumentation to its already vast product catalog. An array of Aim-TTi products are stocked and ready to be ordered from TestEquity’s website immediately. The current lineup includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Single DC Power Supplies

Multiple Output Power Supplies

Handheld Spectrum Analyzers

Function/Arbitrary/Pulse Generators

Benchtop Multimeters

RF Signal Generators

Take a look at the full range of Aim-TTi’s high-quality products today to secure top-quality testing instruments at a budget-friendly price for your engineering team. To learn more about TestEquity, visit testequity.com.

About TestEquity

The corporate entity of Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, TestEquity leads the way when it comes to providing testing solutions for U.S.-based engineers in a variety of industries. From day one, the foundation of the company has been its passion for quality testing equipment and its mission to provide top quality service, precision, and accuracy.

In addition to distributing measurement and testing equipment, TestEquity also designs a line-up of some of the highest-quality environmental testing chambers on the market today. The company understands what it is engineers care about in their precision testing instruments because TestEquity themselves employ a staff of engineers.

About Aim-TTi

Located in Huntingdon, not far from the University of Cambridge, Thurlby Thandar Instruments (Aim-TTi) is recognized as a top manufacturer of electronic testing and measurement instruments. The reach of Aim-TTi’s instruments spans the globe thanks to their strategically selected distribution partners who sell their products in a total of fifty different countries.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

1.817.501.5898

lacey.nichols@testequity.com