Announcing the 2021 ThinkNW Marketing All-Stars

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Part of why ThinkNW was started can be found in this region’s DNA. There is a rich history of brands that have had a significant impact on global culture. Some of the best agencies in the world are here. And you cannot tell the story of the Pacific Northwest without mentioning technology and the entrepreneurial spirit that sits in every corner of the place ThinkNW calls home.
To that end, ThinkNW chose to recognize some of the marketing talent that continues to make a difference in the Pacific Northwest. Chosen by the ThinkNW Board of Directors and Executive Committee, the first-ever ThinkNW Marketing All-Stars class includes leaders from some well-known brands, agencies, and companies from the Seattle and Portland areas, Vancouver B.C., and southern Oregon.
Congratulations to all of the honorees, and we look forward to continuing this and other new traditions next year.
Trish Adams
President
Opinionated
Natalie Bowman
Managing Director, Marketing and Advertising
Alaska Airlines
Michelle Cardinal
CEO & Co-Founder
Rain the Growth Agency
John Graham
Chief Marketing Officer
Dutch Bros
Kathleen Hall
Chief Brand Officer
Microsoft
Brian Hepner
SVP, Marketing
Consumer Cellular
Aimee Johnson
Chief Marketing Officer
Zillow
Mira Kaddoura
Founder & ECD
Red & Co.
Matt Kolasinski
VP, Corporate Partnerships
Hillsboro Hops Baseball
Jelani Memory
Founder & CEO
A Kids Company About
Vanessa Miller
Group Brand Director
Wieden+Kennedy
Nikki Neuberger
Chief Brand Officer
lululemon
Danielle Hawley
Global Executive Creative Director
Uber
Renee Rank Ignacio
Director of Marketing
McMenamins
Craig McNary
Director, Brand and Advertising
Xbox
Deborah Morrison
Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs and Chambers Distinguished Professor of Advertising
University of Oregon
Jarvis Sam
Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Nike
Rachel Thornton
CMO
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Katie Townsend
SVP, Marketing and Communications
Seattle Kraken
Jessie Woolley-Wilson
President & CEO
Dreambox Learning
Alisha Valavanis
President & CEO
Seattle Storm & Force 10 Sports Management
David Veneski
Marketing Director, Global Partner Marketing
Intel
Tim Wang
Founder & Principal
TDW+Co
Chris Witherspoon
Partner & CEO
DNA Seattle
ThinkNW is an independent trade organization (501c-6) dedicated to the marketing community in Portland, Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. We’ve been servicing this region for over 120 years. Members include some of the world’s most important and iconic brands, creative firms, technology companies, startups and media organizations.
