Announcing the Launch of Piggy Nation NFTs, a Collection of 3,333 Unique Inconsiderate Piggys

Esteemed Filmmaker, Software Developer, Author, and Storyteller Richard Rosser Brings His Award-Winning Book and Off-Broadway Musical, Piggy Nation, to the NFT space

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piggy Nation announces the launch of Piggy Nation NFTs, a collection of 3,333 unique inconsiderate Piggys on the ETH blockchain. Piggy Nation is the community where folks share and explore Piggy Pet Peeves, like a neighbor letting their dog poop on your lawn or a roommate leaving a sink full of dirty dishes.

Richard has worked on numerous TV shows including This Is Us, 24, Chicago Med, Quantico, and Strangers With Candy. Between shows, Richard has taught writing workshops to 20,000+ students and created Adventure Cards, a game that inspires players to hone their storytelling skills and overcome the fear of public speaking.

When the pandemic hit, Richard created the revolutionary mobile app Color Surprise. Now, Richard and his team bring their unique approach to NFTs. The team includes developers and artists who explore and create innovative ways to communicate, merging storytelling and technology.

Piggy Nation NFTs are the first step in a comprehensive plan that includes expansion into education via Masterclasses on creativity, sharing your story, and innovative programs that reveal NFTs through patented Virtual Slot Machine technology.

Like real life, each Piggy Nation NFT is unique, with its own features generated from hundreds of traits. Join us in creating the Piggy Nation story.

Piggy Nation Roadmap

● Token holders get access to a Master Class by Creator Richard Rosser.

● Piggy Nation will sponsor three independent NFT creators.

● A random holder will get a custom 1/1 NFT based on their Piggy Pet Peeve.

● 20 Genesis Holders get a 1:1 session with Creator Richard Rosser.

● Donate to Adventure Cards Foundation – Help students communicate through storytelling.

● Merch Drops – Gamer Hoodie, Skater T-Shirt, and Redneck Hat.

● Fund a community wallet with a percentage of sales.

● All token holders get a 2nd Piggy from the next round of 10,000.

Richard is available for interviews, collaborations, brainstorming, and interactive presentations for schools, businesses, and non-profits.

Contact: info@piggynationnft.com

Website: piggynationnft.com

Twitter: twitter.com/PiggyNationNFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/Dy275rZ2

