Announcing TigerGraph Cloud, the First Native Graph Database-As-A-Service and $32 Million in Series B Funding

TigerGraph Cloud is the Simplest Way to Meet Today’s Data Requirements for Speed and Interconnectivity; Plus Free Tier Makes It Easy to Start Experiencing the World’s Fastest Graph Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strata Data Conference — TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced the general availability of TigerGraph Cloud , the first native graph database-as-a-service, as well as $32 million in Series B funding. The investment, led by SIG , will boost TigerGraph’s global expansion, fueled by TigerGraph Cloud and its massive appeal to companies seeking a fast, easy way to harness the power of the graph, in a market estimated to be more than $6 billion in 2022.

“Today’s vast amount of data, together with increasingly powerful processing capabilities enabled by the cloud, means it is now possible to ask complex questions across complex data, which is not always practical or even possible at scale using SQL queries,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “The funding will fuel a new wave of growth and expansion for TigerGraph to make deep link analysis accessible to virtually every organization in the world and help users unleash the power of interconnected data.”

TigerGraph Cloud is revolutionizing the graph database and analytics landscape. Relational databases can’t analyze interconnected data, which has hampered the development of next-generation applications for healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services, technology, manufacturing, and government. Graph database and analytics is the way forward; in fact, everyone has been using it every day in Google Search and Facebook’s social graph. However, the ability for organizations to design their own solutions for graph-based data analysis has been limited to specialists — data scientists, developers, and architects — while business users and others have been shut out due to the complexity of many graph database and analytics offerings.

TigerGraph Cloud solves this issue with an easy-to-use, cloud-based graph database-as-a-service built for agile teams that would rather be building innovative apps than configuring and managing databases.

In just five minutes and by following three easy steps, TigerGraph Cloud users can get started configuring a graph-based solution. They can build a complete proof of concept in mere hours from one of more than 12 TigerGraph Starter Kits that cover real-world use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, personalized real-time recommendation, hub or influencer computation, and supply chain analysis, that are often the basis for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

As part of today’s announcement, TigerGraph also is releasing a free tier of TigerGraph Cloud that enables data scientists, developers, business analysts, students and other enthusiasts to experience this technology’s unique power to handle real-world data challenges.

TigerGraph Cloud is the culmination of TigerGraph’s years of experience delivering and managing clusters on the cloud – now with the convenience of a pay-as-you-go model.

Build Analytics and Transaction Applications Faster With TigerGraph Cloud

TigerGraph Cloud provides users with the ideal cloud-based service to model, search, and traverse relationships for analytic, transactional, and real-time workloads. Simple SQL-like querying and unmatched scalability – to find patterns, make predictions, perform real-time transactions, and gain new insights – will now be accessible to everyone.

With TigerGraph Cloud, users can scale their graph solution up to tens of terabytes and support more than 100,000 real-time deep link analytics queries per second on a single machine. TigerGraph Cloud is running on the new TigerGraph 2.5 which features a new Spark connector, pattern matching, and more built-in data processing functions. TigerGraph Cloud delivers:

Simplicity. TigerGraph Cloud forgoes the need to set up, configure or manage servers, schedule backups or monitoring, or look for security vulnerabilities.

TigerGraph Cloud forgoes the need to set up, configure or manage servers, schedule backups or monitoring, or look for security vulnerabilities. Elastic pricing. Users only pay for hours they use and are billed on a monthly basis–whether they’re spinning instances for a few hours, or running mission-critical workloads for production.

Users only pay for hours they use and are billed on a monthly basis–whether they’re spinning instances for a few hours, or running mission-critical workloads for production. Application Starter Kits – an industry first. TigerGraph Cloud offers more than a dozen out-of-the-box starter kits for fast application development – for use cases such as customer 360, fraud detection, real-time recommendation, enterprise knowledge graph, machine learning, explainable AI, and many more.

Supporting Quotes

“At Kickdynamic, we know that compelling, individualized experiences are the most effective way to create customer loyalty and drive revenue. Having tried various other solutions, we found that TigerGraph offered the best combination of performance and advanced, real-time, analytical capabilities. TigerGraph’s scalable graph database will enhance our platform and enable us to continue to achieve our vision of delivering advanced personalization in email.”

– Gabriele Corti, Chief Product Officer, Kickdynamic

“Accenture is developing Knowledge Graphs to drive actionable data intelligence for our enterprise clients across industries. TigerGraph offers real-time analytics capability, scalability and high-performance to enhance the trust in their data and meet business KPIs.”

– Harsh Sharma, Innovation Lead, Data Business Group, Accenture

Register for TigerGraph Cloud today at www.tgcloud.us

Connect with TigerGraph at Strata Data Conference

To schedule one-on-one meetings with TigerGraph representatives and customers or to receive a demo of TigerGraph Cloud at Strata, contact [email protected] .

TigerGraph to Host Upcoming Graph Gurus Workshop in Santa Clara

Join the TigerGraph team on Tuesday, October 1st from 9:30am – 1:30pm PT at the Hilton Santa Clara for an in-depth graph workshop and networking event. This hands-on workshop will take the attendees through TigerGraph Cloud, demonstrating seven key data science capabilities and key use cases with TigerGraph’s intuitive GUI, GraphStudio and GSQL queries. For more information and registration, please visit https://info.tigergraph.com/graph-gurus-comes-to-you-santa-clara

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. Based on the industry’s first Native and Parallel Graph technology, TigerGraph unleashes the power of interconnected data, offering organizations deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data, and is used by customers including Amgen, China Mobile, Intuit, Wish and Zillow, along with some of the world’s largest healthcare, entertainment and financial institutions. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com .