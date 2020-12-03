Annovis Bio to Present at the New York Academy of Sciences’ Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2020 Virtual Conference

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will present at the New York Academy of Sciences’ Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Dr. Maccecchini’s presentation, “Targeting Increased Levels of Neurotoxic Proteins in Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Animals Normalized Axonal Transport, Cognition and Function,” will highlight the Company’s data that demonstrates by lowering amyloid, tau, and alpha-synuclein, the Company’s lead candidate, ANVS401, restores axonal transport and nerve cell health.

“Our approach to neurodegeneration is unique when compared to the long list of failed trials exclusively targeting amyloid,” stated Dr. Maccecchini. “I am excited to share our promising data with the conference attendees at this first major event of its type dedicated to non-amyloid approaches to AD.”

ANVS401 inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves axonal transport and reverses the toxic cascade leading to nerve cell death. The Company is presently in two ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a studies that were designed to measure the toxic cascade that leads to nerve cell death and expects preliminary data in both AD and PD patients in the first half of 2021.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and have commenced a second Phase 2a study in AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com .

