Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 18, 2017.

The following 54 securities will be added to the Index:

Exchange SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Cp Nasdaq ACRS Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Theraptcs plc Nasdaq AKAO Achaogen, Inc. Nasdaq AKCA Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ANAB AnaptysBio, Inc. Nasdaq ASND Ascendis Pharma Nasdaq ATNX Athenex, Inc. Nasdaq AUPH Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq AXON Axovant Sciences Ltd Nasdaq BIVV Bioverativ Inc. Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences Com Nasdaq CARA Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CASC Cascadian Therapeutics Inc Nasdaq CLLS Cellectis S.A. Nasdaq CLXT Calyxt, Inc. Nasdaq CMRX Chimerix, Inc. Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq CORI Corium International Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharma Hlds Nasdaq CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics AG Nasdaq CRVS Corvus Pharma Nasdaq CTMX CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq DOVA Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq ECYT Endocyte, Inc. Nasdaq GLPG Galapagos NV Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc. Nasdaq GTHX G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq IMGN ImmunoGen, Inc. Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq KURA Kura Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq MNKD MannKind Corporation Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics Nasdaq MYOK MyoKardia, Inc. St Nasdaq NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics plc Nasdaq NEOS Neos Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq PBYI Puma Biotechnology Nasdaq PETQ PetIQ, Inc. Nasdaq QURE uniQure NV Nasdaq RARX Ra Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq RETA Reata Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq SBBP Strongbridge Biopharma plc Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq SNNA Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Nasdaq SVRA Savara Inc. Nasdaq TOCA Tocagen Inc. Nasdaq TTPH Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc Nasdaq TXMD THERAPEUTICSMD INC Nasdaq VCYT Veracyte Inc Nasdaq VTL Vital Therapies, Inc. Nasdaq VYGR Voyager Therapeutics

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the re-ranking, the following 15 securities will be removed from the Index:

Exchange SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq AQXP Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq ARLZ Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq CGEN Compugen Ltd Nasdaq CLSD Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Nasdaq IPXL Impax Laboratories, Inc. Nasdaq MACK Merrimack Pharmactl Nasdaq MLNT Cempra Inc Nasdaq MNOV Medicinova Inc Nasdaq OMED OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq ONVO Organovo Hldgs Inc Nasdaq OPHT Ophthotech Corp Nasdaq OTIC Otonomy, Inc. Nasdaq TRVN Trevena, Inc. Nasdaq VSAR Versartis, Inc. Nasdaq XBIT XBiotech Inc.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

