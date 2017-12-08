Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 18, 2017.

The following 54 securities will be added to the Index:

Exchange SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Cp
Nasdaq ACRS Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Theraptcs plc
Nasdaq AKAO Achaogen, Inc.
Nasdaq AKCA Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ANAB AnaptysBio, Inc.
Nasdaq ASND Ascendis Pharma
Nasdaq ATNX Athenex, Inc.
Nasdaq AUPH Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Nasdaq AXON Axovant Sciences Ltd
Nasdaq BIVV Bioverativ Inc.
Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences Com
Nasdaq CARA Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq CASC Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
Nasdaq CLLS Cellectis S.A.
Nasdaq CLXT Calyxt, Inc.
Nasdaq CMRX Chimerix, Inc.
Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CORI Corium International
Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharma Hlds
Nasdaq CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Nasdaq CRVS Corvus Pharma
Nasdaq CTMX CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq DOVA Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq ECYT Endocyte, Inc.
Nasdaq GLPG Galapagos NV
Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc.
Nasdaq GTHX G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq IMGN ImmunoGen, Inc.
Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KURA Kura Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq MNKD MannKind Corporation
Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics
Nasdaq MYOK MyoKardia, Inc.  St
Nasdaq NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq NEOS Neos Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq PBYI Puma Biotechnology 
Nasdaq PETQ PetIQ, Inc.
Nasdaq QURE uniQure NV
Nasdaq RARX Ra Pharmaceuticals
Nasdaq RETA Reata Pharmaceuticals
Nasdaq SBBP Strongbridge Biopharma plc
Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Nasdaq SNNA Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
Nasdaq SVRA Savara Inc.
Nasdaq TOCA Tocagen Inc.
Nasdaq TTPH Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Nasdaq TXMD THERAPEUTICSMD INC
Nasdaq VCYT Veracyte Inc
Nasdaq VTL Vital Therapies, Inc.
Nasdaq VYGR Voyager Therapeutics

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the re-ranking, the following 15 securities will be removed from the Index:

Exchange SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq AQXP Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq ARLZ Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq CGEN Compugen Ltd
Nasdaq CLSD Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Nasdaq IPXL Impax Laboratories, Inc.
Nasdaq MACK Merrimack Pharmactl
Nasdaq MLNT Cempra Inc
Nasdaq MNOV Medicinova Inc
Nasdaq OMED OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq ONVO Organovo Hldgs Inc
Nasdaq OPHT Ophthotech Corp
Nasdaq OTIC Otonomy, Inc.
Nasdaq TRVN Trevena, Inc.
Nasdaq VSAR Versartis, Inc.
Nasdaq XBIT XBiotech Inc.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900  total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

NDAQG

Media Contact:
Christine Barna, Nasdaq 
(646) 441-5310

Issuer & Investor Contact:
Natasha Selzer, Nasdaq
(301)978-8623
Carla Proto, Nasdaq
(203) 926-3326

