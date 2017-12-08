Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 18, 2017.
The following 54 securities will be added to the Index:
|Exchange
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ABUS
|Arbutus Biopharma Cp
|Nasdaq
|ACRS
|Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ADAP
|Adaptimmune Theraptcs plc
|Nasdaq
|AKAO
|Achaogen, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AKCA
|Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ANAB
|AnaptysBio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ASND
|Ascendis Pharma
|Nasdaq
|ATNX
|Athenex, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AUPH
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|AXON
|Axovant Sciences Ltd
|Nasdaq
|BIVV
|Bioverativ Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences Com
|Nasdaq
|CARA
|Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CASC
|Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
|Nasdaq
|CLLS
|Cellectis S.A.
|Nasdaq
|CLXT
|Calyxt, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CMRX
|Chimerix, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNCE
|Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CORI
|Corium International
|Nasdaq
|CRBP
|Corbus Pharma Hlds
|Nasdaq
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|Nasdaq
|CRVS
|Corvus Pharma
|Nasdaq
|CTMX
|CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|DOVA
|Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ECYT
|Endocyte, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GLPG
|Galapagos NV
|Nasdaq
|GLYC
|GlycoMimetics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GTHX
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IMGN
|ImmunoGen, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|JNCE
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KALA
|Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KURA
|Kura Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MEDP
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MNKD
|MannKind Corporation
|Nasdaq
|MRNS
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|MRSN
|Mersana Therapeutics
|Nasdaq
|MYOK
|MyoKardia, Inc. St
|Nasdaq
|NBRV
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|NEOS
|Neos Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PBYI
|Puma Biotechnology
|Nasdaq
|PETQ
|PetIQ, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|QURE
|uniQure NV
|Nasdaq
|RARX
|Ra Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|RETA
|Reata Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|SBBP
|Strongbridge Biopharma plc
|Nasdaq
|SNDX
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|SNNA
|Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
|Nasdaq
|SVRA
|Savara Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TOCA
|Tocagen Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TTPH
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Nasdaq
|TXMD
|THERAPEUTICSMD INC
|Nasdaq
|VCYT
|Veracyte Inc
|Nasdaq
|VTL
|Vital Therapies, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VYGR
|Voyager Therapeutics
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
As a result of the re-ranking, the following 15 securities will be removed from the Index:
|Exchange
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|AQXP
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARLZ
|Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CGEN
|Compugen Ltd
|Nasdaq
|CLSD
|Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IPXL
|Impax Laboratories, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MACK
|Merrimack Pharmactl
|Nasdaq
|MLNT
|Cempra Inc
|Nasdaq
|MNOV
|Medicinova Inc
|Nasdaq
|OMED
|OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ONVO
|Organovo Hldgs Inc
|Nasdaq
|OPHT
|Ophthotech Corp
|Nasdaq
|OTIC
|Otonomy, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TRVN
|Trevena, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VSAR
|Versartis, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|XBIT
|XBiotech Inc.
About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.
Media Contact:
Christine Barna, Nasdaq
(646) 441-5310
Issuer & Investor Contact:
Natasha Selzer, Nasdaq
(301)978-8623
Carla Proto, Nasdaq
(203) 926-3326
