Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser: Beaux Arts and Champagne

Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser: Beaux Arts and Champagne

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Come Feast your Eyes at the Scottsdale Artists’ School Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser

Scottsdale Artist School Beaux Arts 2022

Scottsdale Artist School Beaux Arts 2022
Scottsdale Artist School Beaux Arts 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Scottsdale Artists’ School Announces its Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser: Beaux Arts and Champagne.

Scottsdale Artists’ School’s annual fine arts fundraiser, Beaux Arts and Champagne 2022 will be a hybrid event this year.

Over the past 39 years, Scottsdale Artists’ School, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been a prominent influence in the art community and continues to teach the fundamentals of fine art to artists and aspiring artists of all ages and skill levels. The School offers programs to a wide range of students, including children in our public schools, families, adults and many others who might not be able to attend without assistance. Proceeds from the fundraiser are essential to supporting these programs.

On November 10-12, 2022, an online silent auction will showcase the works of leading artists featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Guests can go online for a virtual auction. They may attend an in-person event on Saturday, November 12 starting at 6 pm. This festive gala is set to be an evening of fun, a celebration of beauty and a night of revelry for Scottsdale Artists’ School. Guests will enjoy music, libations, light dinner, and special door prizes. They will be able to mingle with artists, both local and visiting, and get the opportunity to acquire original works of art. All bidding will be online whether attending the in-person party or joining virtually.

This year’s silent auction will feature travel packages, themed baskets, and various artwork from well-known professional artists, including Signature Artist Douglas Fryer. A limited set of juried work from the school’s student artists will also be available. Opening bids begin at a percentage of the fair market value for each piece of artwork.

Participants will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for the sculpture Midnight at the Oasis by Signature Sculptor Sandy Scott. In-person attendees will also be entered to win a variety of Door Prizes.

The In-Person Evening Gala, on November 12, will start at 6 pm. Tickets are $150 per person.

Raffle tickets for the Midnight at the Oasis Sculpture by Sandy Scott are $25 for 1 ticket and $100 for 6 tickets.

Website:

https://scottsdaleartschool.org/beaux-arts-2022

Contact Information:
Trudy Hays
Executive Director
thays@scottsdaleartschool.org
(480) 990-1422

Gabriele Rewis
Director of Marketing
grewis@scottsdaleartschool.org
480 990 1422

Related Files

BeauxArtsPressRelease22Final.pdf

AAChalfpagead22No.2Email copy.jpg

Related Images

Image 1: Scottsdale Artist School Beaux Arts 2022

Save the Date for Scottsdale Artists’ School Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Scottsdale Artist School Beaux Arts 2022

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.