Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 12 March 2018

Copenhagen, 2018-03-12 17:22 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) held its annual general meeting on 12 March 2018.

The annual general meeting transacted the following business:

Adoption of the annual report 2017 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.



No declaration of ordinary dividend.



Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year. The remuneration remains unchanged compared to 2017.



Re-election of Steen Riisgaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Re-election of Lene Skole as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Re-election of Lars Holmqvist and Jakob Riis and new election of Gonzalo De Miquel to the Board of Directors.



Re-appointment of DELOITTE Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.

