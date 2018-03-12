Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 12 March 2018

Breaking News
Copenhagen, 2018-03-12 17:22 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
  

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) held its annual general meeting on 12 March 2018. 

The annual general meeting transacted the following business: 

  • Adoption of the annual report 2017 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management.
     
  • No declaration of ordinary dividend.
     
  • Approval of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year. The remuneration remains unchanged compared to 2017.
     
  • Re-election of Steen Riisgaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
     
  • Re-election of Lene Skole as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
     
  • Re-election of Lars Holmqvist and Jakob Riis and new election of Gonzalo De Miquel to the Board of Directors.
     
  • Re-appointment of DELOITTE Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.
     
  • Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

(a) Renewal of the Board’s powers to increase the share capital (article 4a of the Articles of Association)

(b) Change to requirements for participation in general meetings (article 6.1 of the Articles of Association)

(c) Removal of the age limit for Board members (article 8.3 of the Articles of Association)

(d) Change to details of the Company’s registrar (article 4.3 of the Articles of Association)

(e ) Change to the Articles of Association for Ingeniør Johannes Hansen’s Fond

(f) Addition to the general guidelines for incentive payments to the Board of Directors and the Board of Management 
 

Steen Riisgaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576

