Annual General Meeting of Eolus Vind AB (publ) on January 27th 2018

Hässleholm, Sweden, 2018-01-27 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

 

The AGM of Eolus Vind AB (publ) adopted the income statement and balance sheet of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2016/2017.

The members of the Board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2016/2017 by the AGM.

The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 1.50 per share. The record date for the payment of dividends was set to Tuesday January 30th, 2018.

The AGM resolved, in accordance to the proposal from the Nomination Committee, that the number of directors would be six.

Fredrik Daveby, Sigrun Hjelmqvist, Hans Johansson Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson samt Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as chairman of the Board.

Guidelines for compensation of senior executives was adopted.

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company’s auditors with Eva Carlsvi as Auditor in Charge.

Fees to the Board of directors and auditors were adopted in accordance with proposal in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The AGM resolved that a Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019 shall be set up according to the previously applied model.

In conjunction with the AGM a wind power seminar with the title “The energy revolution is here” was arranged with some 350 participants.

The Board of Directors
Eolus Vind AB (publ)

For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 27, 2018, at 5 PM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 17 MW and a yearly electricity production of 37 GWh.

Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

