Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results and Election of Officers and Committee Members

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thunderbird Resorts Inc. (“Thunderbird” or “Group”) (NYSE Euronext Amsterdam:TBIRD) (FSE:4TR) reports the following results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM-2017) held in La Mesa, California on December 29, 2017:

In the AGM-2017, there was a total of 13,362,790 shares voted at the meeting. This represents approximately 47.5% of Thunderbird’s issued and outstanding share capital which, as of the record date of November 21, 2017, was 28,103,407 common shares.

  • On the matter of election of the board of directors, the shareholders voted 99% in favor of electing Salomon Guggenheim, George Gruenberg, and Stephan Fitch to serve on the board for the ensuing year.
  • Baker Tilly was appointed as auditors for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors was authorized to affix their remuneration.
  • The shareholders received and considered the financial statements together with the auditor’s report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.

Following the meeting of shareholders the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:

  • Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Albert W. Atallah, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
  • Peter LeSar, Chief Financial Officer

Based on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:

   
Audit Committee Stephan Fitch (Chairman) 
  George Gruenberg
  Advisory member: Peter Lesar
Compensation Committee George Gruenberg (Chairman)
  Stephan Fitch
  Salomon Guggenheim 
   
Nominating and Governance Committee  Stephan Fitch (Chairman)
  George Gruenberg
  Salomon Guggenheim
   
Investment Committee Stephan Fitch (Chairman)
  Advisory members:  Salomon Guggenheim,
  Peter Lesar and Albert Atallah
   

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are an international provider of branded casino and hospitality services, focused on markets in Latin America.  Our mission is to “create extraordinary experiences for our guests.”  Additional information about the Group is available at www.thunderbirdresorts.com.

Contact:  Salomon Guggenheim ∙ E-mail[email protected]     

Cautionary Notice:  This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential revenue and future plans and objectives of the Group are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Group’s forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Group’s documents filed from time-to-time with the AFM and other regulatory authorities. 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
