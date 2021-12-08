Annual Powderkeg Awards for Best Tech Employers Announced as ‘The Great Resignation’ Accelerates

More than 750 startups and tech companies in communities beyond Silicon Valley were recognized and ranked across 12 different categories in data-driven awards from digital community and job-matching platform Powderkeg.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powderkeg, a digital community and job-matching platform, today announced the winners of The 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards .

The Powderkeg Unvalley Awards recognize the best startups and tech companies to work for in emerging tech communities beyond Silicon Valley. Companies were selected based on information submitted to Powderkeg by employees and leadership, supplemented with publicly available third-party data. Companies were able to submit data via their profile on Powderkeg, highlighting company size, perks and benefits, funding, industry, and employee testimonials.

The awards were announced as demand for tech talent continues to increase amidst what some are calling “The Great Resignation.” An October survey from TalentLMS and Workable shows that 72% of employees working in tech roles are thinking of quitting their job in the next 12 months, highlighting the growing need for employers to prioritize talent retention and attraction.

As tech workers shifted to remote work during the pandemic, many reassessed what they value in an employer. Thirty-five percent of tech workers who already quit their job this year cited burnout as their top reason for leaving, according to a September poll from Citrix. In their new jobs, 40 percent of workers prioritized flexibility, while 41 percent valued benefits beyond financial security—including perks and all-around wellbeing.

This is the third year that Powderkeg has presented awards to recognize tech companies in emerging communities beyond Silicon Valley-based on various facets of company culture.

“The shift to remote work and global reassessment of values presents a massive opportunity for both tech workers and employers beyond Silicon Valley,” said Matt Hunckler, CEO of Powderkeg. “These companies are ahead of the curve when it comes to collaborating remotely, and they already have the values people are now giving more weight when deciding where they want to work.”

The Top 100 startups and tech employers were recognized in each of the following categories:

Tech Companies With the Best Benefits

Tech Companies With the Best Work-Life Balance

Best Remote Companies to Work For

Best Tech Companies to Work For

Top Fintech Companies

Top SaaS Companies

Top Biotech Companies

Top Cybersecurity Companies

Top Robotics Companies

Top Education Technology Companies

Top Health Tech Companies

Top Tech Companies

“OneCause is excited and honored to be recognized by Powderkeg as a top tech company,” said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. “Our teams are filled with helpful, curious, passionate, and committed change makers. National recognition like the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards helps us establish OneCause as an industry leading employer in the tech community, so we can continue to attract top talent to join our mission to build better tomorrows.”

The 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards are sponsored by some of the top service providers for startups and tech companies in emerging communities, including Seven Hills Technology, Eleven Fifty Academy, CLA, CDW, Kelley School of Business, Alchemy, Ninety.io, JA Benefits, 76 Forward, Tactive, ADVISA, Formstack, and STANLEY Security.

To see all the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards winners, please visit www.powderkeg.com/awards/ .

For more information on Powderkeg, please visit www.powderkeg.com .

About Powderkeg

With more than 10,000 active members in tech hubs across the U.S., Powderkeg is the place to plug into tech in the middle of America. Through a robust offering of events, digital media and resources, Powderkeg supports thousands of professionals, employers, and teams by creating opportunities to learn and connect. For more information, visit Powderkeg.com.

