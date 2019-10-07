Anomali Demonstrates Automated Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at Australian Cyber Conference 2019

Visit Anomali at Booth 38 to Learn How Customers Automate Detection, Analysis, Prioritization, Response, and Answers to Questions About Cyber Threats

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, is participating in the Australian Cyber Conference 2019 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center. Anomali recently unveiled the Anomali Altitude platform, delivering Anomali Lens, Anomali ThreatStream, and Anomali Match. Conference attendees who visit Anomali at booth 38 will learn about how this integrated product suite helps customers to automate detection, analysis, and response for high-priority external and internal threats.

Anomali threat intelligence experts will be available to provide live demonstrations of the product suite:

Anomali Lens™

This first-of-its-kind technology allows anyone, from security operations staff to board members, to automatically and immediately know when their organizations are being attacked, who adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With these key security questions answered, users can make effective decisions about how to respond.

Anomali Match™

Anomali Match integrates cyber threat intelligence, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of IOCs and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for any duration. Anomali Match replaces Anomali Enterprise and includes all of that solution’s former capabilities.

Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ

Our threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates threat data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. Anomali ThreatStream is the foundation for the Anomali Preferred Partner Program, which includes an ecosystem of more than 50 partners providing threat feeds from all layers of the web.

At the Anomali booth (38), request demonstrations from Geoff Noble, Senior VP and GM of APAC, or Damian Skeeles, APAC Solution Architect.

About Anomali

AnomaliⓇ delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that strengthen defenses and reduce risk. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, Anomali is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com

