Anomali Demonstrates Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at CIO 100 East Africa

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, is demonstrating the Anomali Altitude platform during the ‘CIO 100 Symposium and Awards’ event at the Lake Naivasha Resort (LNR). The Anomali Altitude platform delivers Anomali Lens, Anomali ThreatStream, and Anomali Match. The integrated product suite allows customers to automate the collection, detection, analysis, and response to high-priority external and internal threats. To learn more, visit Anomali at stands 1 and 2. On Nov. 21, at 3 PM, Niall MacLeod, Director, Solutions Architecture EMEA, will present 2020 Vision: Threat Intelligence, Hunting and Automation. This session will demonstrate how Anomali helps customers to turn threat intelligence into actionable information to drive effective security decision making that reduces risk.

Anomali Lens™

This first-of-its-kind technology allows anyone, from security operations staff to board members, to automatically and immediately know if their organizations are being attacked, who adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With these key security questions answered, users can make effective decisions about how to respond.

With one click, Anomali Lens scans web-based content, detects and highlights all threats identified within, provides easy-to-understand details about the threats and tells users if any threats are already present in their networks. Anomali Lens scans web content that includes news, blogs, research, bulletins, SIEM logs, other security logs, IR reports, Twitter and other social networks.

Automated threat bulletins created by Anomali Lens are added to Anomali ThreatStream. These can then be shared across organizations, among trusted circles, and ISACs. Bulletins can be directly integrated into security controls for immediate blocking, detection, and mitigation.

Anomali Lens is supported by advanced natural language processing (NLP) and context-aware detection. Currently deployed as a browser plugin, it will soon be available for mobile devices.

Anomali Match™

Anomali Match integrates cyber threat intelligence, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of IOCs and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for short and long durations. Anomali Match replaces Anomali Enterprise and includes all of that solution’s former capabilities. Several new features and benefits include:

Enhanced Machine Learning for DGA – New deep learning capabilities enable 90 percent-plus accuracy for Domain Generation Algorithm (DGA) detection

Big Data Support with Elasticsearch – Integration provides retrospective analysis for high volumes of threat data spanning a year or more

Anomali Match Analysis Dashboard – New visual representations optimize the use of multiple threat feeds

Anomali Match Stand Alone – Automated, direct importation of data from MISP and other sources improves threat scoring and enrichment

Anomali Lens – Integration provides immediate confirmation of when threats are present in networks

Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ

Our threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates threat data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. Anomali ThreatStream is the foundation for the new freemium tier added to the Anomali Preferred Partner Program. Six partners now providing complimentary feeds include Flashpoint, ReversingLabs, DomainTools, Farsight, Intel471, and Sixgill.

For more information on the new Anomali platform and solutions, visit https://www.anomali.com/

About Anomali

AnomaliⓇ delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali AltitudeTM platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ, Anomali MatchTM, and Anomali LensTM. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harness threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that strengthen defenses and reduce risk. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, Anomali is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com