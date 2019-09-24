Breaking News
Home / Top News / Anomali Demonstrates Threat Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at Cybertech Europe 2019

Anomali Demonstrates Threat Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at Cybertech Europe 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Nation’s Top Public and Private Sector Organizations Relying on Anomali to Defend Against Cyber Threats

ROME, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity, today announced that in response to growing demand and an expanding client base in Italy, the company will exhibit at Cybertech Europe 2019, hosted at La Nuvola Convention Center.

Conference attendees visiting the Anomali booth will learn about how our innovative platform harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to provide customers in the public and private sectors with effective understanding of how to defend against high-priority threats targeting their organizations. Anomali experts will provide live demonstrations showing how cyber threat intelligence can be integrated and operationalized with existing security programs.

Anomali security professionals will also be available to discuss specific threats concerning businesses in the country. For example, Anomali threat researchers continue to observe suspect domain registrations and sightings related to using the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) as a phishing lure. This observation is one that attendees representing financial services organizations can learn more about when visiting the Anomali booth.

“Italy is home to the world’s eighth-largest economy and some of Europe’s largest companies. Its wealth and widespread use of advanced technology has made it ground zero for cybercriminals targeting its financial services industry and other sectors,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali Sr. Vice President, EMEA. “We’ve been helping organizations overcome security challenges by offering automated detection and response, access to the widest range of threat feeds, and actionable threat research. Attendees who visit our booth will get a first-hand view into how we are helping to defend organizations against the most serious threats.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali
Anomali is a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Organizations rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Our threat-intelligence driven solutions are optimized with machine learning, helping our customers to make smart security decisions. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Contact:
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
[email protected]   

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.