Breaking News
Home / Top News / Anomali Threat Research Team Continues to Deliver Actionable Intelligence, Helping Organizations to Reduce Risk, Strengthen Defenses

Anomali Threat Research Team Continues to Deliver Actionable Intelligence, Helping Organizations to Reduce Risk, Strengthen Defenses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Team Members Span Diverse Backgrounds, Genders, Geographies, Professions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Anomali Threat Research Team has made significant strides as it continues to serve the cybersecurity needs of Anomali customers while contributing to the global security community.

Milestones achieved since inception include:

  • Hundreds of research reports, blogs, social media alerts, and press releases that have helped customers, the news media, and anyone with a stake in cybersecurity to understand and defend against the most serious threats
     
  • Frequent support and direct outreach to global CERT teams, private sector enterprises, and government agencies
     
  • The creation and maintenance of a curated open-source intelligence feed available through the Anomali APP Store and integrated into Anomali ThreatStream
     
  • Expanded ranks that include women and men from varying backgrounds and geographies, different academic and technology sectors, and different branches of the military, where they’ve served in officer and enlisted intelligence roles
     
  • Development of tools, methodologies and educational content to help all security and risk professionals become better at what they do
     
  • Speaking engagements at leading industry events, including Black Hat, DefCon, B-Sides, and RSA Conference
     
  • Establishment of a 24/7/365 view into all corners of the internet and close familiarity with all types of cyber adversaries
     
  • Creation, coordination, and contributions to multiple private threat intelligence communities and ISACs across multiple industries and sectors
     
  • Initiating strategic industry relationships and education programs, such as supporting a partnership with No More Ransom, and organization of the first Cybersecurity Industry Awareness Session with Queen’s University, Belfast

Anomali Global Head of Threat Intelligence Nicholas Hayden leads the team. He also serves as a cyber operations officer in the Air National Guard. His experience spans the public, private and military sectors, and involvement in security programs related to critical infrastructure.

“The Anomali Cyber Threat Research Team provides actionable intelligence to help customers, partners and the security community to detect, understand, and mitigate threats,” said Hayden. “I am incredibly proud of this group’s achievements. It is an honor to interact with the team daily. We will continue to focus on helping the world to defend itself against the many, many threat actors operating today.”

Prioritizing Threats: What Would Threat Researchers Do (WWTRD)
Today, at 2:10 PM EDT, Anomali Threat Team members will participate in a panel at the Gaylord National Harbor Convention Center during Detect 2019, the company’s fourth annual user conference. During “Prioritizing Threats: What Would Threat Researchers Do (WWTRD),” the group will discuss which of the most high-profile and under-the-radar threats they believe deserve attention and how to take effective actions towards defense and mitigation.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali
Anomali delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStream, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that reduce risk and strengthen defenses. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com

Contact:
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
[email protected]  

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.