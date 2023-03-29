PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designations. Anomalo and Google Cloud are used by customers globally.

Today’s announcement follows the October 2022 announcement of Anomalo’s partnership with Google Cloud. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data without writing code, configuring rules or setting thresholds: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/10/12/2533231/0/en/Anomalo-to-Offer-Deep-Data-Observability-on-Google-BigQuery-Through-Partnership-With-Google-Cloud.html .

By earning these designations, Anomalo has proven its data quality platform has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery and AlloyDB. These designations enable customers to discover and have confidence that the Anomalo platform they use today works well with BigQuery and AlloyDB.

Customers can expect to see closer product collaboration between Anomalo and Google Cloud as these programs provide Anomalo with more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering teams to develop joint roadmaps.

“We’re thrilled to receive the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery and AlloyDB designations,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “We have seen a significant increase in the number of Anomalo customers using BigQuery in the last year. These customers want to connect more source systems than ever before and unlock new BI and ML use cases with Google Cloud and are also choosing Anomalo because they recognize that next-generation ML and analytics solutions are only as good as the data they’re built on. Through the Google Cloud Ready designations, we hope to make it easier than ever before for Google Cloud customers to have trust in their data.”

“These two designations recognize Anomalo’s proven and effective integrations with both BigQuery and AlloyDB, meaning customers can expect ease of integration and strong results applying Anomalo’s capabilities in automated data monitoring to their critical data in both BigQuery and AlloyDB,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process – run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for mutual customers.

Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

To learn more about Anomalo’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit: https://www.anomalo.com/integrations/google-cloud .

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560