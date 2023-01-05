PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced that it has been named one of nine Data Management Vendors to Watch in 2023 by Solutions Review: https://solutionsreview.com/data-management/solutions-review-names-data-management-vendors-to-watch-2023/ .

This is the fourth major accolade Anomalo received in 2022. Anomalo was named one of the 10 hottest big data startups by CRN, one of the most promising artificial intelligence startups in the world by CB Insights and the winner in suggesting improvements based on data for responsive product accountability by Products that Count.

Closing out 2022, Anomalo celebrated its one year milestone with strong company, customer and partner momentum: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/10/27/2543173/0/en/Data-Quality-Company-Anomalo-Celebrates-One-Year-Milestone-With-Strong-Market-Momentum.html .

“Seeing what our customers do with Anomalo has been the best part of the last year for me. Data teams are spending time building data products instead of writing endless data quality rules and doing manual investigations into quality issues,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “Being recognized by Solutions Review is a testament to the progress we have made to build a machine learning powered platform for identifying, alerting and root-causing anomalous and unexpected changes in our customers’ data and doing so before anyone else notices.”

Anomalo’s platform monitors enterprise data and automatically detects and root-causes data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo leverages machine learning to rapidly assess a wide range of data sets with minimal human input. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring through the low-code configuration of metrics and validation rules.

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

