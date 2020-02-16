Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan

Another 70 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 355 cases, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday .
