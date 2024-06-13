FIRST ON FOX – Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., penned a letter to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday, demanding she pardon former President Trump following his conviction last month. The House Republican asserted the case “undermines the impartiality and credibility of our once venerable justice system and cannot be allowed to stand.”
“As a member in good standing of the New York Bar Association, I urge you to pardon President Trump and rest
