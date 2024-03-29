Local police in Louisiana could soon be empowered to arrest persons suspected of being illegal immigrants under a bill moving through the state legislature. The bill, modeled after Texas’ anti-illegal immigration law, is one of a number of such bills under consideration in state capitals across the country.

Senate Bill 388, introduced by GOP state Sen. Valarie Hodges, makes it a new crime for an illegal immigrant to enter or re-enter the state after having been deported. Violating the

[Read Full story at source]