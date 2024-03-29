Local police in Louisiana could soon be empowered to arrest persons suspected of being illegal immigrants under a bill moving through the state legislature. The bill, modeled after Texas’ anti-illegal immigration law, is one of a number of such bills under consideration in state capitals across the country.
Senate Bill 388, introduced by GOP state Sen. Valarie Hodges, makes it a new crime for an illegal immigrant to enter or re-enter the state after having been deported. Violating the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- D.C. judge’s comments on Trump in hush money case ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unseemly,’ experts say - March 29, 2024
- Bay Area city to install 480 surveillance cameras in anti-crime bid, Newsom announces - March 29, 2024
- Trump appeals Georgia court order that keeps Fani Willis on the case: ‘Should have been disqualified’ - March 29, 2024