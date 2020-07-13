AnPac Bio Completed 1st Half Year with Increased ASP and Revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, pre-announced certain results from the quarter ending 6/30/20. The Company performed 6,500 paid tests in June 2020, which was almost 50% higher than the average monthly paid tests in 2019. Based on unaudited numbers for the first half of the year in 2020 through 6/30/20, revenue was slightly higher compared to the same period in 2019, while the average selling price (ASP) increased as well over 2019. AnPac Bio plans to file the 1st half year results on August 28, 2020.

Highlights during the period of the 1st half of 2020:

The Company successfully listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange on January 30, 2020.

The volume of paid CDA tests picked up significantly starting in late May through the end of June, with June alone recording approximately 6,500 paid tests (50% higher than the monthly average in 2019).

The ASP has increased due to higher pricing for new contracts and more favorable distributor mix.

Two new products were launched, including a novel immunology test product named ADME (AnPac Defense Medical Examination) and a new cancer test package named APCS (AnPac Pan Cancer Screening) combining CDA technology with ct-DNA method.

The San Jose, US lab received CAP certification.

The Philadelphia, US lab completed renovation and 1 st phase equipment was moved-in.

phase equipment was moved-in. More patents were issued, reaching 128 issued patents in total at the end of June, 2020.

Additional hospitals entered into collaborations with the Company in clinical studies, including a study with a leading hospital around coronavirus risks.

Continued work on obtaining Class III medical device certification in China and laboratory developed test (LDT) in the US.

AnPac Bio’s CEO, Dr. Chris Yu, commented, “With COVID-19 under control in China, our business has picked up significantly in the second half of May through June. As businesses have returned to work with a new increased awareness about the importance of health and relevant tests for disease prevention, our paid tests have increased. In addition, our increased ASP for CDA tests, and as new products are beginning to contribute to revenues, we expect a strong second half of the year in 2020, and overall strong revenue growth for the full year in 2020.”

Dr. Chris Yu continued, “With our successful IPO on the NASDAQ earlier this year, we are now focusing on three major areas, (1) new product development, (2) product commercialization, and (3) sales, with an emphasis on execution. Our results in May and June of this year I believe demonstrate the traction that we are achieving and we are showing real progress in our growth.”

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 22, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a 2019 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:

Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations

Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao, President

Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)

Email: [email protected]

