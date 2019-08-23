Answering Trump, UPS, FedEx and USPS say they already fight illegal drug shipments

FedEx Corp , United Parcel Service Inc and the U.S. Postal Service said on Friday they are already working to stop traffickers from using their services after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered delivery firms to refuse packages of the powerful painkiller fentanyl from China.
