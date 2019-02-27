ANSYS Announces Q4 Results: Record Finish Reflects Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, ACV, EPS and Operating Cash Flow

Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Infusystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders - February 27, 2019
- Ice hockey and innovation come together to teach coding to students with Innovation on Ice: Code Teal at The Tech Museum of Innovation - February 27, 2019
- CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting - February 27, 2019