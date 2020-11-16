Breaking News
Ansys Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

27 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that it will have executives presenting virtually at two upcoming investor conferences.

Maria Shields, Senior Vice President, CFO will participate in a moderated discussion at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 18, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Ajei Gopal, President & CEO of ANSYS, Inc. will participate in a moderated discussion at the Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference on December 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentations will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

/ Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made on the webcast are as of the date of the webcast and Ansys does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived webcast. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about Ansys’s anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by Ansys with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Ansys’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

/ About Ansys

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you’ve used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world’s most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–F

/ Contacts    
Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC Media Mary Kate Joyce
  724.820.3700   724.820.4368
  [email protected]   [email protected]
       
       

