Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ANSYS to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results After Market Close on May 6, 2020

ANSYS to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results After Market Close on May 6, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria T. Shields, Chief Financial Officer, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2020, to discuss first quarter 2020 results and other relevant topics.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: Ansys First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The following will be available on the Ansys IR website https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the conference call: a link to the live audio webcast of the call as well as the earnings press release, earnings prepared remarks and the quarterly investor presentation.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link.  Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator.  Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time.  You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to

http://dpregister.com/10142248

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Quarterly Results – Webcast link, or go to Events & Presentations and click on the event.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (Canada & INT’L).  Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call. 

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT’L).  Passcode: 10142248

About Ansys

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you’ve used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world’s most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-F

Contact

Investors Annette Arribas, IRC
724.820.3700
[email protected]
   
Media  Mary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
[email protected]

  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.