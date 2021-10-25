Antares Pharma Announces Oral Presentation at the 22nd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA

EWING, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that an abstract on XYOSTED®, a subcutaneous testosterone enanthate injection, was accepted as on oral presentation at the 22nd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA in Scottsdale, AZ on October 21-24, 2021.

The abstract entitled “Subcutaneous Testosterone Enanthate and the Effect of Body Mass Index on Serum Testosterone in Men with Testosterone Deficiency” was presented by Martin M. Miner, MD, Men’s Health Center, Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI. The post-hoc analysis evaluated the association between body mass index (“BMI”) and serum total testosterone to assess the pharmacokinetics parameters of XYOSTED®, a weekly subcutaneous testosterone enanthate treatment, in men with testosterone deficiency and varying BMIs. Dr. Miner concluded that patients with higher BMI may require higher testosterone doses to return serum testosterone to physiological levels.

Dr. Peter Richardson, EVP, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, “We appreciated the opportunity to highlight analysis of our clinical trial data on XYOSTED at this year’s congress. We believe the multiple dosage strengths (50 mg, 75 mg, 100mg) of XYOSTED can allow patients to be titrated to their optimal dose. As always, we value our engagement with healthcare providers who are committed to patient care.”

About SMSNA

The Sexual Medicine Society of North America’s objective is to promote, encourage, and support the highest standards of practice, research, education, and ethics in the study of human sexual function and dysfunction. Members of SMSNA are all committed to sexual health and are comprised of Physicians (MD/DO), Clinician/Research Scientists (PhD), Advance Practice Providers (APN/PA), Allied Health Professionals (LPN/LVN/RN, Technician, Medical Assistant), Social Workers (MSW), and other healthcare or research professionals focused on sexual health across North America.

The SMSNA seeks to identify existing and emerging issues in the field of human sexual function and dysfunction, provide a forum for the free exchange and discussion of new ideas, thoughts, and concepts in sexual medicine, develop standards and guidelines for sexual medicine research and practice, and bring leading-edge concepts of research, clinical practice, ethics, and politics to health care professionals interested in sexual medicine and sexual health.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: BLOOD PRESSURE INCREASES XYOSTED ® can cause blood pressure (BP) increases that can increase the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death, with greater risk for MACE in patients with cardiovascular risk factors or established cardiovascular disease.

can cause blood pressure (BP) increases that can increase the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death, with greater risk for MACE in patients with cardiovascular risk factors or established cardiovascular disease. Before initiating XYOSTED ® , consider the patient’s baseline cardiovascular risk and ensure blood pressure is adequately controlled.

, consider the patient’s baseline cardiovascular risk and ensure blood pressure is adequately controlled. Starting approximately 6 weeks after initiating therapy, periodically monitor for and treat new onset hypertension or exacerbations of pre-existing hypertension in patients on XYOSTED ® .

. Re-evaluate whether the benefits of XYOSTED ® outweigh its risks in patients who develop cardiovascular risk factors or cardiovascular disease while on treatment.

outweigh its risks in patients who develop cardiovascular risk factors or cardiovascular disease while on treatment. Due to this risk, use XYOSTED® only for the treatment of men with hypogonadal conditions associated with structural or genetic etiologies.

XYOSTED® INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection is an androgen indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

Limitations of Use:

Safety and efficacy of XYOSTED® in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

XYOSTED® CONTRAINDICATIONS

Men with carcinoma of the breast or known or suspected carcinoma of the prostate.

Women who are pregnant. Testosterone may cause fetal harm.

Known hypersensitivity to XYOSTED ® or its ingredients.

or its ingredients. Men with hypogonadal conditions not associated with structural or genetic etiologies.

XYOSTED® WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Monitor hematocrit approximately every 3 months to detect increased red blood cell mass and polycythemia.

Monitor patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) for worsening signs and symptoms of BPH.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients using testosterone products. Evaluate patients with signs or symptoms consistent with DVT or PE.

Testosterone has been subject to abuse, typically at doses higher than recommended for the approved indication and in combination with other anabolic androgenic steroids.

Exogenous administration of androgens may lead to azoospermia.

Edema with or without congestive heart failure may be a complication in patients with preexisting cardiac, renal, or hepatic disease.

Sleep apnea may occur in those with risk factors.

Monitor prostatic specific antigen (PSA) and lipid concentrations periodically.

Depression and suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicide, have occurred during clinical trials in patients treated with XYOSTED®.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most commonly reported adverse reactions (>5%) were: hematocrit increased, hypertension, PSA increased, injection site bruising, and headache.

