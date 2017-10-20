Antares Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for XYOSTED™

EWING, N.J., Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced that today it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for XYOSTED™ (testosterone enanthate) injection. The CRL indicates that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form.

The CRL identified two deficiencies related to clinical data. Based on findings in studies QST-13-003 and QST-15-005, the FDA is concerned that XYOSTED™ could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure. In addition, the letter also raised a concern regarding the occurrence of depression and suicidality. The CRL did not cite any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), device or efficacy issues with regard to XYOSTED™. The next step will be to request a meeting with the FDA to further evaluate the deficiencies raised and to agree upon a path forward for a potential approval of XYOSTED™.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the review and are assessing the content of the Complete Response Letter, including the information that may be needed to resolve the deficiencies,” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company remains committed to bringing XYOSTED to market and will work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate responses to the deficiencies noted in the letter.”

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma focuses on self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products. The Company’s product, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use, is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis. The Company’s product Sumatriptan Injection USP, is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache and is distributed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva). Antares Pharma is also developing XYOSTED™ for testosterone replacement therapy and has filed a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Company’s technology platforms include VIBEX® disposable auto injectors and disposable multi-use pen injectors. Antares Pharma has license, development and supply agreements with Teva that include VIBEX® epinephrine, exenatide multi-dose pen, and teriparatide multi-dose pen. The Company is also working with AMAG Pharmaceuticals on a subcutaneous method for administering Makena, a progesterone product indicated for use in lowering the risk of pre-term birth. For more information, visit www.antarespharma.com .

