Rye Brook, New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today announced that CEO Rob Sanchez has won an AOT NYC Innovators and Disruptors Award. The Innovators & Disruptors Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of leaders in technology. Award winners are diverse founders and professionals from some of the world’s most recognized companies and fastest-growing startups who are leaving a measurable impact on the industry and in their respective fields of work.

“America On Tech is excited to celebrate and honor Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad during the Innovators and Disruptors Awards at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Rob is a leader in the technology and innovation space, and we applaud him on his success and impact across the industry. Not only is Rob driving transformation in his profession, he is also influencing community change and social impact on the next generation of technology leaders through his support of programs like America On Tech and other philanthropic endeavors. Rob is a true innovator and disruptor”, said Evin Robinson, Co-Founder and President, and Jessica Santana, Co-Founder and CEO of America On Tech, Inc.

The 2023 Innovators & Disruptors Awards and Ceremonies are powered by America On Tech (AOT). 100% of proceeds generated will go towards supporting AOT’s student programs that bring free technology education to underestimated communities across the country. The 2023 New York City Innovators and Disruptors Awards will be hosted on Wednesday, November 15th at Current Chelsea Piers from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Rob Sanchez is invested in the education and advancement of our underserved youth. In addition to his support of America on Tech, Rob is also a sponsor of The Monroe Foundation which provides gap funding for college students as well as internships. Rob also is active with his hometown New Rochelle Police Foundation and supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

An Inc. 5000 entrepreneur, Sanchez has served as Anteriad’s Chief Executive Officer since 2012 and leads the vision and strategy for the company. With a career in B2B that has stretched over 25 years, he is recognized as one of the data industry’s most tenured and trusted experts and established the company as a dominant player in B2B marketing solutions globally.

“I am delighted to receive an AOT NYC Innovators and Disruptors Award. Anteriad believes in bringing opportunity to underserved students, and America On Tech’s mission aligns perfectly with our values. Leaders and technology professionals can come from any community in America, and our world is stronger when we provide the resources students need to learn and grow,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

About America On Tech

America On Tech (AOT) is a national organization on a mission to create pathways for underestimated students to thrive in technology and innovation. Since inception, AOT has worked with over 4,500 students across the country and 85% of alumni are either in technology jobs or on computer science / information systems programs. AOT’s work has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and PBS. Learn more at https://www.americaontech.org/

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

