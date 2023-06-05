Advertiser Perceptions Study Finds B2B Marketers Are Challenged to Reach Audiences and Hit Goals as Anteriad Earns Top Scores for Customer Satisfaction

Rye Brook, New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced the results from a study with Advertiser Perceptions that addresses the complex needs of B2B marketers. The survey of B2B marketers and advertising agencies reveals that they are tasked with growth while facing challenges to reach audiences effectively and hit their goals. Respondents that have worked with Anteriad report that the company delivered the highest levels of satisfaction across demand generation, data solutions and measurement. Advertiser Perceptions also found that Anteriad delivered significantly higher demand gen ROI, audience identification, global data coverage and measurement accuracy among a number of other superior capabilities.

“In our study, Anteriad was described as both ‘innovative’ and ‘trusted’ which is a valuable combination in today’s tough market. Anteriad is highly rated, including for the most important criteria: data accuracy and ability to target audiences,” said Stuart Schneiderman, EVP Business Intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions.

Findings from the Advertiser Perceptions study point to the variety of requirements that B2B marketers have in today’s complex market. While “revenue” is the top goal of marketers, it is closely followed by “lead generation,” “lead conversion” and “brand awareness.” Creating a revenue generating lead pipeline and increasing awareness requires a capable partner like Anteriad.

B2B marketer and agency findings from the study include:

91% cite “data accuracy” as a top consideration when selecting a data partner

61% cite “insights related to my goals/KPIs” as their top need from marketing partners

42% note that “targeting the right prospects at scale” and “actionable analytics/measurement” are the top challenges

93% select “quality of leads” as top factor in choosing a demand gen partner

“This Advertiser Perception research reveals how important it is for B2B marketers to have a partner to help them hit their goals when faced with today’s challenges and complexity. I am excited about the successes we see customers achieving to get in front of their next best customer faster as they focus on being data-driven,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMO at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/ .

CONTACT: Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128 emily@rileystrategic.com