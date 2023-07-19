Rye Brook, New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Business Intelligence Group named the Anteriad Marketing Cloud Product of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. This is the second year in a row that Anteriad Marketing Cloud has won this prestigious award.

Anteriad Marketing Cloud is a full-funnel B2B marketing technology that incorporates cutting-edge data, modeling, and activation capabilities. Anteriad Marketing Cloud customers get access to unique and relevant B2B data and insights about their ideal prospects, opening the door for dramatic improvements in lead quality, buying group identification and expansion, pipeline performance, and ultimately, new deals. Anteriad’s volume, breadth, and depth of multi-sourced intent data create success in campaigns across email, demand generation, social and programmatic channels.

Anteriad Marketing Cloud was built to address the challenges of today’s B2B marketers. Their proprietary technology enables B2B marketers to access verified intent, firmographic, demographic, and technographic data feeds to create customized audiences which can be activated from within the platform itself, through their own technology stack, or with the support of Anteriad’s managed services teams. This provides marketers with a variety of quality data sources including first-party data to identify specific audiences and buying groups which can then be activated across key channels including social media, programmatic and ABM campaigns.

The Anteriad Marketing Cloud also supports Anteriad’s marketing services team, which works with customers like ServiceNow to build scalable marketing solutions that drive engagement, grow new and existing customer relationships, achieving unique reach into untouched markets across channels. With access to more than 55 million B2B professionals and hundreds of intelligent attributes, customers can easily build and target their custom audience profiles and get in front of prospects and customers.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded a Sammy two years in a row, especially in 2023, a year where B2B marketers are working harder than ever to hit their goals with constrained resources. The combination of the Anteriad Marketing Cloud and our managed service offering is designed to bring our customers the data, technology, and expertise they need to get in front of their next customer faster. We’re laser-focused on the needs of B2B marketers and are excited to have this award recognize our approach,” said Ken Lordy, Chief Product Officer at Anteriad.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Anteriad for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

CONTACT: Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128 emily@rileystrategic.com