Using Anteriad’s Own Intent Data, Content Syndication, Modeling and Analytics, the Marketing Team Is Driving Growth Aligned with Company KPIs

Rye Brook, New York, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today announced that the company’s marketing team is a Drum Award finalist for B2B: Brand/In-House Team of the Year. The award recognizes B2B marketing teams that have “moved the dial for their business brands. The team’s marketing strategies and activities over the past year will have produced outstanding results and impacts for the business and prove the innovation and creativity that exists in B2B marketing.” The Drum Awards showcase the best work of companies and people in marketing and media. The winner of the B2B Brand/In-House Team of the Year will be announced on November 29; other teams nominated include Salesforce Studio, Economist Impact, and MasterCard Creative Studio.

Anteriad’s marketing team has successfully emerged from several acquisitions and a rebrand in 2022. Led by CMO Lynn Tornabene, Anteriad’s marketing team, which works together across the company’s many locations, created a new marketing strategy to match the sophistication of the B2B marketing capabilities they offered their clients. In addition to launching a new brand in just six weeks and holding their first major conference in two years, the team implemented new data-driven programs using the company’s own marketing. Anteriad’s marketing team is now driving global growth, brand awareness and thought leadership, and supporting the company’s expanding customer base.

By tapping into the company’s own intent data and content syndication capabilities, Anteriad created a best-in-class ABM strategy that was highly personalized to individual prospect and customer behavior, sharing product specific content based on triggered actions across digital channels. The team also established high-performance audience modeling and reporting. For example, Anteriad was creative about focusing on high value behaviors, taking advantage of information such as the past activity of disqualified leads and combining Anteriad’s own data with the newest tools to deliver better insights and content, and use AI to inform and update SEO, blog and social posts.

Due to the changes, the team has shown improvement across KPIs aligning with the company’s revenue and growth goals. In addition to an increase in key brand awareness activities from PR mentions to analyst engagement, Anteriad saw the following increase in performance:

Anteriad marketing team drove 40% of the total leads YTD through July 2023 Nurture campaign engagement increased by 25% YoY Sales Qualified Leads improved by 177%



“Our company aids B2B marketing teams worldwide in achieving their KPIs through a blend of high-quality data, AI-powered analytics, and activation programs. It’s truly significant that our own marketing team embraces self-sufficiency by effectively using our products. This exceptional team came together quickly from all around the country, aligned immediately, and accomplished so much. I’m absolutely delighted to see our marketing team honored with this recognition by the Drum Awards,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

