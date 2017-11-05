Breaking News
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Blisibimod Data at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANTH) will present additional findings from the CHABLIS-SC1, Phase 3 clinical study of blisibimod, a novel treatment that targets B-cell activating factor (BAFF), at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego from November 3-8.

“This presentation of the CHABLIS-SC1 Phase 3 clinical study shows the salutary effects of blisibimod treatment on the successful reduction of background corticosteroid use, decreased urinary protein:creatinine ratio (UPCR), and positive impact on complement, autoantibodies, and B cell counts when administered on top of background standard-of-care medications to patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE),” said Kenneth Kalunian, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, University of California, San Diego.

Details of Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ ACR 2017 presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 3 Trial Results with Blisibimod, a Selective Inhibitor of B-Cell Activating Factor, in Subjects with Moderate-to-Severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session:  Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – Clinical Aspects and Treatment I: Novel and Current Therapies
When: Sunday, November 5, 2017; 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall C
Presentation Number: 63923
Presenter: Joan T. Merrill M.D., Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Professor of Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

All ACR abstracts are available on the conference website https://www.rheumatology.org/Annual-Meeting

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat serious and life-threatening diseases, including exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and IgA nephropathy. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.anthera.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical matters, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “goal,” “expect,” “project,” or similar statements, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Such statements are based on Anthera’s expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to those set forth in Anthera’s public filings with the SEC, including Anthera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  Anthera disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:
Frannie Marmorstein, 305-567-0821
[email protected] 

www.twitter.com/antherapharma
https://www.facebook.com/antherapharma/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthera-pharmaceuticals

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
