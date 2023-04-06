According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North American anti-aging medicine market is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global anti-aging medicine market.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Anti-Aging Medicine Market size was valued at USD 76500.42 Million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. A healthy lifestyle and good conditions in the environment add up to a longer life expectancy. Over the past 10 years, the average lifespan has been getting longer and longer. This is mostly because of improvements in medicine and treatments for long-term diseases that can cause death, as well as clean water, the environment, and other factors. Due to anti-aging drugs, stem cell therapies, genetic screening and interventions, and new biopharmaceuticals, this trend is likely to show a more exponential growth graph. The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine says that anti-aging drugs can make a person live 10 to 20 years longer. Today, people say that a low-calorie diet, regular exercise, and anti-aging drugs can slow aging and the aging process. Anti-aging medicines can be used to treat both short-term and long-term conditions. However, in order to define the market for anti-aging medicines, we only looked at medicines that are directly prescribed and used to delay the effects of aging.

Anti-Aging Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Hormone replacement therapy, Immune enhancement therapy, Antioxidant therapy, Others,) By Application (Residential Applications, Gardens (Public Garden, Corporate Gardens, Hotels and Resort Gardens), Horticulture, Others), By Route (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce, Drug Stores, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Strategic Developments:

Regional Outlook:

The North American anti-aging medicine market is expected to have the biggest share of the global anti-aging medicine market in terms of revenue. This is because North Americans spend more on health care and there are more manufacturers in North America.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to have the second largest share of the global anti-aging medicines market. This is because the number of older people is growing and people are spending more on health care products and supplements. Due to a lack of manufacturers and low healthcare spending, the MEA anti-aging medicine market is expected to grow slowly over the next few years.

During the forecast period, the global anti-aging medicines market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific. This is because demand from end users is growing and major players are moving into the region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Valued in 2022 USD 76500.42 Million By Type Hormone replacement therapy, Immune enhancement therapy, Antioxidant therapy, Others By Application Residential Applications, Gardens (Public Garden, Corporate Gardens, Hotels and Resort Gardens), Horticulture, Others By Route Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce, Drug Stores, Others By Companies Pfizer, Evolution GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Cipla Limited, Mylan Laboratories, Novartis, Merck Group, Vitabiotics, William Ransom & Son Holdings Plc, Uni-Vite Healthcare and Health Made Easy Limited Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

As the world’s population ages, more and more people will be over 60 years old. This will likely increase the demand for anti-aging medicine, as people want to keep their health and quality of life as they get older. Also, technological advances like stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and nanotechnology have led to the creation of new anti-aging treatments and therapies, which has helped the anti-aging medicine market grow. Rising levels of disposable income in different parts of the world have also made people more willing to spend money on anti-aging products and treatments. Also, more people want non-invasive anti-aging treatments like injectables, dermal fillers, and laser therapies because they don’t want to have surgery or wait for a long time to feel better. Lastly, the importance of anti-aging medicine has been recognized by governments around the world. This has led to support for research and development and the creation of regulations to make sure that anti-aging treatments are safe and effective, which has helped the market grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Pfizer, Evolution GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Cipla Limited, Mylan Laboratories, Novartis, Merck Group, Vitabiotics, William Ransom & Son Holdings Plc, Uni-Vite Healthcare and Health Made Easy Limited, and others.

By Product Type:

Hormone replacement therapy

Immune enhancement therapy

Antioxidant therapy

Other

By Application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Drug Stores

Others

By Route:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

