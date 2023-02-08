Global Market Study on Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing: Surge in injury occurrences and burn accidents to Accelerate the Market Growth

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market revenues were estimated at US$ 729.7 Mn in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion.

Growth in injury occurrences, vehicular mishaps, and burn accidents is predicted to drive the international road-safety market. For example, the Association for Safe International Road Travel estimates that roughly 1.35 million people die every year in a road accident, while on average, 3,700 people are reported dead on roads every day.

During the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The presence of growing countries such as Japan, India, and China is expected to propel the market expansion. Furthermore, the expanding medical tourism business in these countries is adding to the region’s increased demand for wound dressing products.

Download Free PDF Sample Copy – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33264

Competitive Landscape

Due to the existence of a few significant market players, the Wound Dressings market is moderately consolidated. Market companies are concentrating their efforts on research and development to offer efficient products. 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, DermaRite Industries LLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew plc are the prominent market participants.

In August 2022, Imbed Biosciences, a pioneer in innovative biomaterials and soft tissue healing devices, established a partnership with Spartan Medical. Customers at the Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Defense will have access to both the Microlyte Matrix and Microlyte Surgical product lines through VA IDIQ Contract with the US Federal Government, and Spartan’s Medical’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement.

In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the debut of a new product dubbed “ConvaMax”. Leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and dehisced surgical wounds are all treated with this new treatment. Furthermore, the product is available in non-adhesive forms, allowing sovereignty in adding compression bands or an additional primary dressing to assist the care regimen.

Ask For Customization – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33264

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-biofilm wound dressing market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Mode of Mechanism (Physical, Chemical and Biological), by Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Buy Now – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33264

Explore PMR’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market

Growth Factors Market

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market

Immunoassay Interference Blocker Market

Wound Cleanser Products Market

Antibody Library Technology Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353