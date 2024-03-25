Focus on Sustainability in Packaging Industry Boosting Sales of Eco-Friendly Anti-block Additives

Rockville , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The anti-block additive market size is projected to reach US$ 970.0 million in 2024. Sales of anti-block additives are expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for anti-block additives is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,595.1 million.

The continuous rise in demand for anti-block additives across various end-use industries, including construction, packaging, automotive, and agriculture, has propelled the global market.

The packaging sector compels the anti-block additive market. Anti-block additives have evolved increasingly to enhance material handling due to the increase in demand for rigid and flexible packaging solutions in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

Plastic films are widely used in the construction and agriculture sectors for applications such as mulching. In these sectors, anti-block additives stop plastic films from adhering, allowing for more effective handling and deployment.

The demand for industries to lessen their environmental impact is growing. Due to their chemical makeup and possible environmental effects, several conventional anti-block additives do not align with sustainability objectives. Eco-friendly substitutes have been created as a result, restraining the market.

Regional Outlook

The expansion of the packaging sector is anticipated to propel the anti-block additive market in North America due to their robust packaging industries, which include flexible packaging, which heavily relies on anti-block additives to prevent film blocking. The United States and Canada account for a significant portion of the anti-block additive industry.

Europe has been a significant anti-block agent market because of its established automotive, industrial, and packaging industries. The demand for environmentally friendly and bio-based anti-block additives developed as concerns about sustainability increased.

Notable developments are being observed in the Asia Pacific anti-block additive market. A major factor driving the growing demand for anti-block additives in the packaging sector is the desire to improve film performance and inhibit surface adhesion. Asia Pacific’s environmental concerns align with the increased focus on eco-friendly and sustainable upgrades. The expanding automotive industry and their growing use of additives in agricultural films aid market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,595.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 194 Figures

“The anti-block additive market growth is propelled by improvements in additive technologies and increasing awareness of sustainable solutions,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

W R Grace

ExxonMobil Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BYK

Croda International Plc

INEOS

SABIC

Reliance Industries

Key Takeaways

The organic segment in the product type category is set to grab a share of 63.4% in 2024.

In the product type category, the organic segment is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

The inorganic segment in the product type category is set to grab a share of 36.6%

In the product type category, the inorganic segment is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

The United States anti-block additive market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.

Canada’s anti-block agent market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

Mexico’s anti-block additives sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034.

China’s anti-block additive market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

Japan’s anti-block agent market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

South Korea’s anti-block additives sales are expected to boost at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-block additive market is extremely competitive, with many foreign firms offering low-cost products. Prominent anti-block additive manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on forming long-term contracts with clients and distributors. The anti-block additives producers are increasing their manufacturing capacities in response to the growing product demand for various applications.

Country-wise Analysis:

The anti-block additive market in North America is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% till 2034. This spike is mostly due to rising demand for anti-block additives in important markets, including the United States and Canada. The United States is predicted to lead the market, with a 72.5% share by 2034.

Simultaneously, the anti-block agent market in East Asia is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR until 2034. China stands out as the biggest contributor, with a considerable 57.3% share of the East Asian market by 2034. These trends demonstrate the region-specific factors that are driving the worldwide anti-block additive sector, with North America and East Asia influencing its trajectory.

