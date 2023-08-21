Global Market Study on Anti-Block Additives: LLDPE to Remain Most Widely Used Polymer across Regions

New York, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Anti-block Additives market is predicted to exceed a market worth of US$ 948.7 Million in 2023 and increase at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to be worth US$ 1.5 Billion.

The global anti-block additives market has been experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, agriculture, and construction.

Anti-block additives are essential components that are added to plastic films, coatings, and other materials to reduce the adhesion between surfaces, preventing them from sticking together. This report analyzes the current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future prospects of the anti-block additives market.

Anti-block additives are substances that are added to polymer materials to prevent adhesion between surfaces, enhancing the handling and processing of various products. These additives are crucial in industries where materials tend to adhere due to their physical characteristics. The growing demand for anti-block additives is attributed to the increasing use of polymer-based products across diverse applications.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in Polymer Technology: Innovations in polymer technology have led to the development of various types of anti-block additives that offer improved performance characteristics, such as better transparency, reduced haze, and enhanced printability. These advancements have expanded the application scope of anti-block additives.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory Compliance: The use of certain chemicals in anti-block additives is regulated by governmental bodies. Manufacturers need to ensure that their products comply with these regulations to avoid legal complications and ensure consumer safety.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Organic, Inorganic

Organic, Inorganic Polymer Type: LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, BOPP, Others

LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, BOPP, Others Application: Packaging, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Non-Packaging, Agriculture, Medical, Others

Packaging, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Non-Packaging, Agriculture, Medical, Others By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights:

The North American anti-block additives market was expected to be driven by the packaging industry’s growth. The United States and Canada are major contributors to the market due to their strong packaging sectors, including flexible packaging, which extensively uses anti-block additives to prevent film blocking.

Europe has been a significant market for anti-block additives due to the region’s well-established packaging, automotive, and industrial sectors. As sustainability concerns increased, there was a growing demand for more eco-friendly and bio-based anti-block additives.

Competitive Landscape:

The anti-block additives market is characterized by the presence of several key players and a moderately competitive landscape. Major market players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Honeywell International Inc., W R Grace, ExxonMobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BYK, Croda International Plc, INEOS, SABIC, Reliance Industries.

These companies engage in strategic partnerships, product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Evonik introduced two new anti-block additives, Spherilex 60 AB and Spherilex 30 AB. These additives are designed to improve the film’s handling capabilities during later processing.

Kafrit will introduce a new anti-block additive with strong performance capabilities for BOPE films in November 2021. This new product's purpose is to minimise the thickness of the films produced.

Future Outlook:

The global anti-block additives market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly additives is likely to drive research and development efforts towards finding innovative solutions. Additionally, the expansion of end-use industries, particularly in emerging economies, will further boost the market.

