Anti-Drone Industry size is expected to register 26% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by growing advancements in drone technology.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anti-Drone Market is projected to be valued at USD 15.3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The escalating occurrences of unauthorized drone flights near critical locations such as airports, military installations, and vital infrastructure sites present a pressing safety & security concern fueling the growth of the anti-drone market. These areas are highly vulnerable to the risks associated with unauthorized drone activities, including disruptions to aviation operations, breaches of security perimeters, and the looming threat of drone-enabled attacks.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/8125

Airports face the risk of drone incursions compromising flight safety, while military installations confront security breaches that could compromise classified information or pose threats to personnel and equipment. This is appropriate in case of Chinese incursions in the Indian territory. For instance, in February 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India discovered a damaged China-made drone in a farming field in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Additionally, disruptions to critical infrastructure, such as power plants and telecommunications facilities, could lead to substantial economic losses and public safety hazards. The increasing frequency of unauthorized drone incidents underscore the urgent need for effective countermeasures to detect, track, and mitigate drone threats. This is prompting investments in advanced anti-drone technologies by governments, security agencies, and critical infrastructure operators to safeguard sensitive locations and mitigate the risks posed by unauthorized drone flights, thereby fostering industry growth.

Real-time monitoring with advanced software solutions

Anti-drone market from software segment is poised to witness significant demand till 2032, owing to their vitality in the detection, tracking, and neutralization of unauthorized drones. Advanced software platforms leverage AI, machine learning, and data analytics to identify and classify drone threats based on their flight patterns, radio frequency signals, and visual signatures. These software solutions enable real-time monitoring of airspace, automated threat assessment, and rapid response coordination, enhancing the effectiveness of anti-drone systems in detecting and neutralizing intrusions.

Increasing deployment in detection applications

Detection application segment is expected to grow at a decent pace through 2032, as anti-drone solutions enable early detection and warning of unauthorized drone activities. Various detection techniques, including radar, radio frequency (RF) sensors, acoustic sensors, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, are employed to detect drones across different operating environments and conditions. This enhances coverage, accuracy, and reliability, enabling proactive threat detection and mitigation strategies to safeguard critical assets and public safety, thereby favoring the adoption of anti-drone solutions for detection.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/8125

Investments in anti-drone systems across Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific anti-drone market is set to gain traction during the forecast period, driven by the rapid proliferation of drones and the increasing incidents of unauthorized drone activities in the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant investments in anti-drone systems to address security concerns related to airspace infringement, border surveillance, and public events. Additionally, regulatory initiatives aimed at enhancing drone safety and security standards are driving the adoption of anti-drone technologies by government agencies, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure operators in the region.

Major contenders in the anti-drone market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB AB, Dedrone Inc., DroneShield Limited, Fortem Technologies, Inc., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd among others.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]