Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Research Report Information By Type (Hydrophobic Coating and Oleophobic Coating), By Technology (Vacuum Deposition, Sol Gel, and Others), By Application (Consumer Goods, Building and Construction, Automotive, Solar Panels, Stainless Steel, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032

New York (US), July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Information By Type, by Technology, and Region – Forecast till 2032”, The anti-fingerprint coatings market will be surging from USD 0.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at a rate of 6.00% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Scope

To get anti-smudge qualities, the anti-fingerprint coating is frequently utilized. The anti-fingerprint coating helps to reduce the adherence of moisture and dirt, which lowers the product’s maintenance expenses. The anti-fingerprint coating is therefore used by end-user companies as a strategy to stand out from the competition in the market. The adoption of these coatings has had an impact on the entire market, which has boosted the opportunity for anti-fingerprint coating producers.

The need for anti-fingerprint coatings is on the rise across a range of end-use industries, including consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction. The global market for anti-fingerprint coating has also grown as a result of the rising use of the anti-fingerprint coating in stainless-steel applications utilized in the production of white consumer products. The market for anti-fingerprint coating has expanded as a result of the increased production of consumer products and ceramic sanitaryware in nations including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, and Spain.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The major manufacturers of anti-fingerprint coatings include

AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

CYTONIX

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

ESSILOR OF AMERICA INC.

HARVES Co. Ltd.

Izovac

Leader Optronics Technology Co. LTD

NAGASE & CO. LTD.

Nanokote

NanoSlic Smart Coatings

Natoco Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taiwanfluoro Technology

Plasmatreat GmbH

Kriya Materials

Janos Tech.

Carl Zeiss Limited

Bühler AG

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 1.4 Billion CAGR 6.00% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rapidly increasing demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in solar panels, the building & construction sector, and the automotive industry and the rising penetration of consumer goods like mobile phones, tablets, and laptops





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Anti Fingerprint Coatings:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market-11753



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumer demand has been changing quickly as a result of shifting global economic activity, with an increase in different urban regions in both developing and developed nations. The United Nations estimates that the world’s population will increase from 7.8 billion in 2020 to approximately 9.9 billion by 2050. Out of the overall population, emerging economies including China, India, Brazil, South Korea, and South Africa are predicted to see 90% of the population growth. The high middle-class population in these economies will likely lead to major development in a number of urban regions. According to projections, this will raise customer demand for products like tablets, smartphones, televisions, and wearable technology, which will encourage the use of anti-fingerprint coating for those products.

The anti-fingerprint coating is applied to consumer products to maintain the product’s cleanliness and prevent fingerprints from appearing on it. Additionally, the anti-fingerprint coating’s hydrophilic and hydrophobic qualities aid in lowering the visibility of fingerprints, improving consumers’ impression of visual detail. During the forecast period, all of the aforementioned elements are anticipated to drive the global market for anti-fingerprint coating.

Market Restraints:

Manufacturers of anti-fingerprint coatings are continuously encouraged by the Environmental Protection Agency and REACH to use environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes. Before a product is put on the market in Europe, REACH examines how companies formulate anti-fingerprint coating. The manufacturers may lose their competitive edge as a result of a loss of intellectual property. Additionally, the REACH laws forced numerous industries all over the world to modernize their technology, which resulted in extra expenditures for these manufacturers. These concerns have made the producers of anti-fingerprint coatings wary of establishing new facilities in the otherwise highly lucrative anti-fingerprint sector in Europe.



COVID 19 Analysis

The novel coronavirus has expanded quickly and is still spreading throughout many nations and areas, having a significant negative influence on both individual lives and the community as a whole. The global trade, economy, and financial systems are now seriously threatened by this crisis, which started as a human health problem. Major players are also dealing with supply chain interruption, coronavirus outbreak, and potential consumer spending reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smart waste technology is advantageous to both public and private waste management services. Furthermore, the worldwide anti-fingerprint coating market was already significantly impacted by COVID-19’s spread in the first quarter of 2020, and it is predicted that this would continue to negatively affect the market’s growth throughout the course of the year.

A case in point, Covanta Holding Corporation, a manufacturer of anti-fingerprint coatings, saw a significant decline in demand for its products, resulting in a $15 to $30 million drop in sales during the lockdown period compared to pre-COVID levels and a reduction in compensation for 50% of CEOs and 25% of leadership salaries for the ensuing 12 months. Additionally, hospitals produce a significant amount of garbage, including test kits, face masks, syringes, and blood. Additionally, as production in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries rose, so did the generation of medical waste. In 2020, the market for anti-fingerprint coatings is anticipated to be impacted by COVID-19’s increasing global effect.



Market Segmentation

By Type

There are two types of anti-fingerprint coatings: oleophobic coating and hydrophobic coating. In 2022, the oleophobic coatings market category held the greatest market share. Oleophobic coating repels oil and stops fingerprints from smearing the screens of smartphones and other devices. With this type of coating, hazardous things will slide off the surface rather than scratch the glass, increasing its resistance to scratches. The rate of adoption does, however, slow down as the oleophobic coating ages.

By Technology

The Anti Fingerprint Coatings technologies are sol gel, vacuum deposition, and others. The vacuum deposition segment has been in the lead since 2022.

By Application

Various applications are consumer products, architecture and construction, transportation, solar energy, stainless steel, and other categories. In 2022, the consumer goods market share was the greatest. Due to the prevalence of touchscreens and the demand for smudge resistance, consumer goods have historically been a significant application area for anti-fingerprint coatings.

Regional Insights

In 2022, the North American market assumed the top spot (45.80%). The firms, which are not headquartered in the United States, have a substantial presence here thanks to their manufacturing plants or R&D centres. Given that the United States is one of the most industrialised nations in the world, there are many potential uses for display technology here, especially in the manufacturing and commercial sectors. This provides the nation with lots of potential for the anti-fingerprint coating business to grow. The anti-fingerprint coating is used in industrial sectors like automotive and electronics, for example, where easy cleaning is required.

