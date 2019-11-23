Anti-government demonstrators in Bolivia lifted road blockades ahead of talks with interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday aimed at ending weeks of unrest, as Congress prepared to pass a bill to pave the way for new elections.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian politician says media revelations of Chinese spying disturbing - November 23, 2019
- Anti-government protesters in Bolivia lift road blockades ahead of talks with interim president - November 23, 2019
- Tens of thousands march in France to condemn domestic violence - November 23, 2019