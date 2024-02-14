Families of gun violence victims are using artificial intelligence to recreate their loved ones’ voices and taunt lawmakers who oppose gun control on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland massacre.
The robocall messages are being sent to senators and House members who support the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment rights in a campaign that launched on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin &
