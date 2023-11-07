Growth in government funding to enhance drug approvals is also boosting the anti-infective drugs market revenue, and increases in R&D and technological advancements are augmenting the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global anti-infective drugs market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 117.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for anti-infective drugs is expected to close at US$ billion.

The global aging population is more susceptible to infections, as the elderly tend to have weaker immune systems. As the population ages, the demand for anti-infective drugs to treat and prevent infections in this demographic is expected to grow. The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and superbugs has created a pressing need to develop new antibiotics and anti-infective drugs. This has spurred investment and innovation in the market.

With the growing countries’ investment in healthcare infrastructure and R&D, there is more significant support for the development and availability of anti-infective drugs. Increased healthcare spending can boost the market’s growth. The growing public awareness campaigns and education about the importance of infection prevention and treatment have increased the demand for anti-infective drugs.

Governments and regulatory agencies around the world often provide incentives, grants, and regulatory support for the development of new anti-infective drugs. These initiatives can promote market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is consolidated, with the presence of several key players that control the majority of the market share. According to the anti-infective drugs market research, leading companies focus on mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and product portfolio expansion to gain incremental opportunities.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the anti-infective drugs market was valued at US$ 139.1 billion

Based on drug class, the antivirals drug class segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of new infectious diseases.

Based on Distribution Channel, the retail pharmacies distribution channel segment is anticipated to lead the global industry during the forecast period.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growth in government initiatives to create awareness about infectious diseases and their treatment options is a key factor fueling the anti-infective drugs market expansion.

The adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions has made it easier for patients to access healthcare services, including anti-infective drug prescriptions and monitoring, which can contribute to market growth.

The growing middle-class population in developing countries, coupled with improved access to healthcare, is expanding the market for anti-infective drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing in the development of novel anti-infective drugs and therapies. This ongoing research and development activity drives innovation in the field.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. The market in North America is driven by a high burden of infectious diseases, especially in the United States, and significant R&D investments in anti-infective drugs. Pharmaceutical companies in the United States are major players in the global anti-infective drugs market.

Asia-Pacific has a growing market for anti-infective drugs due to large populations and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Countries such as China and India are hubs for generic drug manufacturing and are contributing to the production of affordable anti-infective drugs. The prevalence of infectious diseases and the development of new healthcare infrastructure are key growth factors.

Key Developments in the Anti-Infective Drugs Market

Pfizer Inc. is a global pharmaceutical giant known for its contributions to developing anti-infective drugs. It has a long history of producing antibiotics and antiviral drugs, including Zithromax (azithromycin) and Prevnar (pneumococcal vaccine).

is a global pharmaceutical giant known for its contributions to developing anti-infective drugs. It has a long history of producing antibiotics and antiviral drugs, including Zithromax (azithromycin) and Prevnar (pneumococcal vaccine). GlaxoSmithKline is a major player in the anti-infective drugs market, focusing on vaccines and medicines for infectious diseases. They are known for vaccines like Shingrix, as well as antiviral drugs like ViiV Healthcare’s HIV treatments.

is a major player in the anti-infective drugs market, focusing on vaccines and medicines for infectious diseases. They are known for vaccines like Shingrix, as well as antiviral drugs like ViiV Healthcare’s HIV treatments. Merck & Co., Inc. is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of anti-infective drugs. They are known for antiviral drugs like Isentress and vaccines like Gardasil.

