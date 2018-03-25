Breaking News
Home / Top News / Anti-Inflammatory Diet Proven Results by 3 Week Diet Breakthrough

Anti-Inflammatory Diet Proven Results by 3 Week Diet Breakthrough

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dieters frustrated with their typical diet regimen that doesn’t work or produces minimal weight loss now have another option — a revolutionary program that guarantees weight loss of 12-23 pounds in mere three weeks.

Brian Flatt, an experienced nutritionist and personal trainer from Southern California developed the program called “The 3 Week Diet.” He says he created the program as a solution “to all of those ‘mainstream’ diet programs which are time-consuming, inefficient and just plain ineffective.”

“After reading well over 500 medical studies, dozens of diet books and reviewing hundreds of diet systems, programs, gadgets, pills and potions, I have put together what I feel is the ultimate rapid weight loss diet system,” Flatt said. “This program is the result of more than a decade of research and more than two and a half years of real-world tweaking and testing.”

The focus on anti-inflammatory diet is the one huge difference between this program and other diets, Flatt indicated.

Most diets ignore the fact that cellular inflammation is the real cause of weight gain, according to Flatt.

“If we take control of cellular inflammation, we can effectively increase our ability to lose weight, burn fat, increase metabolism and keep body fat from ever coming back,” Flatt said.

His 3 Week Diet also:

Focuses on correcting the bad information dieters receive

Avoids counting calories or the “eat less – exercise more” mantra that the medical community has been pushing for decades

Gives dieters an easy to follow, step-by-step plan of action

Produces quick results so dieters don’t get discouraged and continue jumping from diet plan to diet plan

“Most of the diet plans out there approach weight loss with a slow and sensible approach,” Flatt said. “Yes, it’s true that if you eat certain foods and work out really hard for an hour or so every day, you will lose weight. The problem, however, is that the weight comes off way too slowly because these types of diet plans don’t attack the stubborn, stored body fat.”

Flatt designed his program to provide dieters with essential nutrients that the body needs for good health and proper functioning, while eliminating all those nutrients that slow — and even stop — a person from burning fat.

The program not only gives dieters a step-by-step blueprint to lose weight, but also utilizes supplements that help dieters recruit body fat to be burned for fuel, maintain lean body mass, and increase their metabolism.

To learn more about The 3 Week Diet and see if it could be what you need to lose stubborn fat, please Click Here. Or visit our site at www.3WeekDiet.com.

Contact Info:

Company: THE 3 WEEK DIET PROGRAM BY Brian Flatt
Address: 4231 Balboa Avenue #1125, San Diego, CA 92117 
Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d161921b-f203-4e6b-8d30-f0ba057f097d

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.